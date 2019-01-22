Broadridge Financial : Among FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 'World's Most Admired Companies'

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE® magazine has again named Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to its list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the category of financial data services. The FORTUNE list, considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, rates companies on a range of criteria, from investment value to global competitiveness and innovation.

Broadridge is a global Fintech leader providing technology, communications, and data and analytics solutions to financial firms in capital markets, wealth and asset management, and corporate issuers. With more than 50 years of experience, Broadridge helps companies drive growth by enriching client engagement, optimizing efficiency, and navigating risk.

"It's especially meaningful to receive recognition for our continued leadership during a time when the financial services industry is navigating significant change," said Tim Gokey, president and chief executive officer, Broadridge. "We're honored to be the on-ramp to new technologies for our clients, and we are proud of the trusted position Broadridge has earned as we help clients get ahead of today's challenges to capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities."

This is the sixth time Broadridge has been named a FORTUNE Most Admired Company, and the first time it has received the top ranking in the financial data services category. The company is frequently recognized by industry organizations for its business and employer leadership. Broadridge has been named one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality" for six consecutive years by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and has ranked among the "Best Companies to Work for in New York State" for 12 consecutive years by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management. Broadridge is also recognized through numerous industry awards for its innovative technology and solutions capabilities.

About FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list

FORTUNE collaborates with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

For more information and to view the complete list of companies, visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/. For more information about Broadridge, please visit: www.broadridge.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com .

