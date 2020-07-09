Broadridge Financial : Announces CFO Transition

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced that Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from his role to pursue an opportunity with Indigo Ag, Inc., a private company operating at the intersection of technology, markets and sustainability. Mr. Young will continue as CFO through the release of the company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings and will leave Broadridge on August 31, 2020.

Matt Connor, Chief Financial Officer of Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations ("GTO") business, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent successor is named. Broadridge has initiated a search process for a permanent successor that will include both internal and external candidates and has engaged a leading executive recruitment firm to lead this process.

"I have worked closely with Jim the past six years and thank him for his tremendous impact, leadership and partnership. I wish him great success in the next chapter of his career," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "Jim leaves Broadridge financially strong, well on track to meet our financial goals for fiscal 2020 and our three-year growth targets, and well positioned for continued long-term growth.

"Matt Connor has been a strong financial leader of our GTO business over the past five years, helping to drive significant revenue and earnings growth while playing an important role in the ongoing transformation of that business. I look forward to working even more closely with him in his role as Interim CFO," Mr. Gokey concluded.

Mr. Young has served as Broadridge's CFO since 2014, during which time the Company has achieved double-digit compound annual recurring revenue growth, mid-teens adjusted earnings growth, and was added to the S&P 500.

"It has been a privilege to work with such an exceptional team during my time at Broadridge, and the decision to step away from my role during this exciting and dynamic time of growth for the company was not an easy one," said Young. "However, I take this next step knowing that Broadridge, led by Tim and team, will continue to be successful for years to come."

A member of Broadridge's Executive Leadership Team, Mr. Connor has been CFO of Broadridge's GTO business since 2015. As GTO's CFO, he has helped oversee double-digit annual growth in revenue and earnings, significant margin expansion and the development of both our Capital Markets and Wealth Management businesses. He joined Broadridge in 2007 and has held a variety of roles in finance and business unit leadership, including leading Broadridge's fixed income business. Prior to joining Broadridge, he held senior finance roles at Gartmore Global Investments, First USA and CoreStates Bank.

