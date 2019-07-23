Log in
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

(BR)
Broadridge Financial : Schedules Webcast and Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results On August 1, 2019

07/23/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 1, 2019, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2019. Tim Gokey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through August 15, 2019, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10133774 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 passcode: 10133774 for international callers.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a member of the S&P 500, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.          

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
(516) 472-5129

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-schedules-webcast-and-investor-conference-call-to-review-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-results-on-august-1-2019-300889870.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
