Broadridge Financial : Schedules Webcast and Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results on February 7, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 7, 2019, to discuss the results for the second quarter fiscal year 2019. Tim Gokey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-844-348-2805 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-213-785-7185.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through February 21, 2019, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 passcode: 3145519 within the United States or 1-404-537-3406 passcode: 3145519 for international callers.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

