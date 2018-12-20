Broadridge Financial : Workiva and Broadridge Announce Strategic Alliance to Streamline Shareholder Communications

Broadridge
Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a $4 billion global Fintech
leader and a leading provider of investor communications and
technology-driven solutions, and Workiva
(NYSE:WK), a leader in data collaboration, reporting and compliance
solutions, today announced a strategic alliance to combine Broadridge’s
conventional and next-generation digital delivery of regulatory and
shareholder communications and distribution capabilities with the
Workiva Wdesk cloud-based platform, which is the largest third-party
filer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005864/en/
Workiva customers will soon be able to securely send SEC Forms 10-K and
proxy statements directly to Broadridge for design, printing and
distribution for required shareholder communications.
“Our alliance with Broadridge combines the power of our Wdesk
platform with the world’s leading investor communications company,”
said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “Our partnership will help our
customers improve security, save time and reduce risk in their SEC and
shareholder reporting processes.”
“The strategic alliance with Workiva builds on Broadridge’s commitment
to drive the next generation of regulatory communications and to provide
corporate issuers with end-to-end integrated solutions ranging from SEC
filings to shareholder communications to addressing corporate governance
needs,” said Dorothy Flynn, President of Broadridge Corporate Issuer
Solutions.
The integration will be available in the first quarter of 2019.
About Workiva
Workiva delivers Wdesk, a leading enterprise
cloud platform for data collaboration, reporting and compliance that is
used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including over 75 percent
of the Fortune 500®. Companies of all sizes, state and local
governments and educational institutions use Wdesk to help mitigate
risk, improve productivity and gain confidence in their data-driven
decisions. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), visit workiva.com.
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:
BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500®
Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and
technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and
corporate issuers globally. Broadridge’s investor communications,
securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce
their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to
increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of
experience, Broadridge’s infrastructure underpins proxy voting services
for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and
processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity
trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in
18 countries.
For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com
