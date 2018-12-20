Log in
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS (BR)
Broadridge Financial : Workiva and Broadridge Announce Strategic Alliance to Streamline Shareholder Communications

12/20/2018

Technology Integration Links Broadridge’s Advanced Printing and Distribution Capabilities with Wdesk, the Leading SEC Filing Platform

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions, and Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leader in data collaboration, reporting and compliance solutions, today announced a strategic alliance to combine Broadridge’s conventional and next-generation digital delivery of regulatory and shareholder communications and distribution capabilities with the Workiva Wdesk cloud-based platform, which is the largest third-party filer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005864/en/

Workiva customers will soon be able to securely send SEC Forms 10-K and proxy statements directly to Broadridge for design, printing and distribution for required shareholder communications.

“Our alliance with Broadridge combines the power of our Wdesk platform with the world’s leading investor communications company,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “Our partnership will help our customers improve security, save time and reduce risk in their SEC and shareholder reporting processes.”

“The strategic alliance with Workiva builds on Broadridge’s commitment to drive the next generation of regulatory communications and to provide corporate issuers with end-to-end integrated solutions ranging from SEC filings to shareholder communications to addressing corporate governance needs,” said Dorothy Flynn, President of Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions.

The integration will be available in the first quarter of 2019.

About Workiva
Workiva delivers Wdesk, a leading enterprise cloud platform for data collaboration, reporting and compliance that is used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including over 75 percent of the Fortune 500®. Companies of all sizes, state and local governments and educational institutions use Wdesk to help mitigate risk, improve productivity and gain confidence in their data-driven decisions. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or TIME INC. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge’s investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge’s infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

Workiva Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or Workiva’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Workiva or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about Workiva’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Please see Workiva’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Workiva’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. Workiva has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections.

While Workiva believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Workiva’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Workiva disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
