Broadridge Financial : to Participate at the D.A. Davidson Fintech and Vertical Solutions Conference

08/31/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the D.A. Davidson Fintech and Vertical Solutions Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 3:00 PM EST. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Broadridge Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) a global fintech leader and a member of the S&P 500, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.                         

Contact Information
Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
(516) 472-5129

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-to-participate-at-the-da-davidson-fintech-and-vertical-solutions-conference-300705528.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
