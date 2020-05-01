Log in
Broadridge Financial : to Participate in the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

05/01/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced that Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the virtual 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on May 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S.$7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries. 

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
(516) 472-5129

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
(212) 918-6966

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-to-participate-in-the-48th-annual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301050709.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
