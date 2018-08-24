Log in
BROADWIND ENERGY INC. (BWEN)
Broadwind to Present at the Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Investor Conference

08/24/2018

CICERO, Ill., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Broadwind Energy announced today that Stephanie Kushner, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Conference located in San Francisco, CA on September 6th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. local time.  Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 6th with investors attending the conference. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the investor page of the Broadwind Energy website at http://investors.bwen.com/investors/default.aspx.

About Broadwind Energy, Inc.
Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

BWEN INVESTOR CONTACT: Joni Konstantelos, 708.780.4819 joni.konstantelos@bwen.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 160 M
EBIT 2018 -5,66 M
Net income 2018 -4,60 M
Debt 2018 14,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 32,3 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie K. Kushner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Reiland Chairman
Eric B. Blashford Chief Operating Officer
Jason L. Bonfigt CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Terence P. Fox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADWIND ENERGY INC.-23.16%32
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS1.49%13 884
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY12.07%10 089
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 183
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%983
TPI COMPOSITES INC36.46%971
