Broadwind to Present at the Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Investor Conference

CICERO, Ill., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Broadwind Energy announced today that Stephanie Kushner, President and CEO, will be presenting at the Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Conference located in San Francisco, CA on September 6th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 6th with investors attending the conference. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the investor page of the Broadwind Energy website at http://investors.bwen.com/investors/default.aspx.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

