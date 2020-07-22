Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Brockhaus Capital Management Ag    BKHT   DE000A2GSU42

BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

(BKHT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.07.2020 / 19:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Street: Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
Postal code: 60313
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Marco Brockhaus
Date of birth: 26 Jul 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Falkenstein Heritage GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 22.36 % 0.00 % 22.36 % 10386808
Previous notification 18.69 % 4.73 % 23.42 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2GSU42 72882 2250000 0.70 % 21.66 %
Total 2322882 22.36 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Marco Brockhaus % % %
Falkenstein Heritage GmbH 19.26 % % 19.26 %
- % % %
Marco Brockhaus % % %
Brockhaus Private Equity GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jul 2020


22.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: http://bcm-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1099833  22.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099833&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEME
01:30pBROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
07/21BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
07/20BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Correction of a release from 17/07/2020 accord..
EQ
07/20BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
07/17BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : End of Stabilization Period Notice
EQ
07/17BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Technology group BCM announces the full exerci..
EQ
07/17BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Release of the Home Member State according to ..
EQ
07/16BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in resp..
EQ
07/16BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 17,3 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net income 2019 -3,82 M -4,43 M -4,43 M
Net Debt 2019 39,6 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 360 M 417 M 417 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Brockhaus Capital Management Ag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG0.00%414
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.92%25 306
EQT AB83.56%21 410
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-25.35%509
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-64.36%458
MBB SE-7.17%450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group