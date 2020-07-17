Log in
07/17/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Home Member State
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2020 / 18:39
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Capital Management AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that the Federal Republic of Germany is its Home Member State.

17.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: http://bcm-ag.com

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1096817  17.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
