DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.07.2020 / 18:39
Brockhaus Capital Management AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that the Federal Republic of Germany is its Home Member State.
