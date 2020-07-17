DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): IPO/Capital Increase

Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology group BCM announces the full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, increasing the gross proceeds of the private placement to ? 115 million



Technology group BCM announces the full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, increasing the gross proceeds of the private placement to ? 115 million

Frankfurt/Main, July 17, 2020.

Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BCM) announces that, in connection with its private placement of shares and its listing on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Greenshoe Option granted to Citigroup Global Markets Limited (acting on behalf of the Underwriters as Stabilization Manager), has been fully exercised and the Management Board of BCM has resolved on July 17, 2020, with consent of the Supervisory Board on the same day, upon the issuance of 468,750 new shares based on the authorization as resolved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on 9 July 2020.

The number of new shares equals the number of shares that have been over-allotted in the private placement. Based on the placement price of ? 32.00 per share this will result in additional gross proceeds of ? 15 million and total gross proceeds of the private placement of ? 115 million. As a result, the total number of new shares issued and placed by BCM in connection with its private placement and listing amounts to 3,593,750 new shares. The total number of shares of BCM following the execution of the Greenshoe Option thus increases to 10,386,808.

About Brockhaus Capital Management

BCM AG, based in Frankfurt/Main, is a technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, BCM actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable growth beyond industry and country boundaries. At the same time, BCM offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors.

Contact Details



For investors:

Brockhaus Capital Management - Paul Göhring

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978

Mobile: +49 151 4616 0724

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: goehring@bcm-ag.com

For media:

USC - Iris C. Sistemich

Phone: +49 221 280 655 10

E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de

