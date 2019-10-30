Brockman Mining : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
BROCKMAN MINING LIMITED
布 萊 克 萬 礦 業 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(SEHK Stock Code: 159)
(ASX Stock Code: BCK)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
The following is the text of the quarterly activities report released by Brockman Mining Limited (the "Company") on ASX Limited on 30 October 2019.
By order of the B oard of
Brockman Mining Limited
Chan Kam Kwan, Jason
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Kwai Sze Hoi (Chairman), Mr. Liu Zhengui (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Ross Stewart Norgard as non- executive directors; Mr. Chan Kam Kwan, Jason (Company Secretary), Mr. Kwai Kwun Lawrence and Mr. Colin Paterson as executive directors; Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Mr. Choi Yue Chun, Eugene and Mr. David Rolf Welch as independent non-executive directors.
Work continued towards the satisfaction of the Farm-In Obligations by Polaris. The parties also agreed to extend the Farm-In Period to 31st July 2020.
Brockman Iron and Polaris agreed to vary certain key dates under the FJV Agreement. Those dates are: (i)Construction commencement of the Rail and Port System is to be extended from 'on or before 31 December 2019' to 'on or before 31 December 2020'; and (ii) Operation commencement of the Rail and Port System is to be extended from 'on or before 31 December 2021' to 'on or before 31 December 2022.
The Mine to Ship Services Agreement (MSA) that was entered by Brockman Iron, Polaris, MRL and SPV (a wholly-owned subsidiary of MRL) on 21 January 2019 has been amended. The satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent for the MSA is now extended from 31 December 2019 to 31 December 2020.
3
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT 30 September 2019
2. MARILLANA IRON ORE PROJECT
Transfer of 50% Interest in Marillana
Project, Formation of Unincorporated
Joint Venture, and Mine to Ship
Services Agreement
Brockman Iron Pty Ltd (Brockman Iron) and Polaris Metals Pty Ltd (Polaris) entered into a farm-in and joint venture agreement (FJV Agreement) pursuant to which subject to the terms and conditions therein, Polaris may farm-in by satisfying the farm-in obligations and earn a 50% interest in the Marillana Project. For details of the transaction please refer to the Company's announcement dated 26 July 2018.
The FJV Agreement became Unconditional on 21 January 2019, marking the commencement of the Farm-in Period. During the Farm-In Period, Polaris shall perform its Farm-in Obligations on the Marillana Project. Upon Polaris satisfying the Farm-in Obligations, the Joint Venture shall be established (Farm-in Date) and the Farm- in Interest will be transferred to Polaris. The parties have agreed that the Farm-In Period will be extended to 31 July 2020 to give Polaris extra time to complete the Farm-In Obligations.
The Joint Venturer and a subsidiary of MRL (SPV) have also entered into the Mine to Ship Services Agreement (MSA) for the transport of the Marillana iron ore product via a light- rail system from the mine site to Port Hedland on 21 January 2019. The MSA is subject to several conditions precedent including execution of an agreement with the State of Western Australia, procuring all the leases and licences for the light rail system and at Port Hedland, MRL and SPV obtaining the
4
finance to fund the construction and commissioning of the rail and port infrastructure and MRL's board making a final capital investment decision to proceed with the infrastructure project.
Upon satisfaction of all conditions under the Mine to Ship Logistics Agreement, MRL will be obliged to construct and commission the rail and port infrastructure needed to establish, operate and provide a service to transport up to 30Mtpa of iron ore from the mine site to Port Hedland and on to vessels for export for the life of the Marillana Project.
During the period, Brockman Iron and Polaris have agreed to extend certain key dates pertaining to the FJV Agreement and the MSA. Those dates are: (i) Construction commencement of the Rail and Port System is to be extended from 'on or before 31 December 2019' to 'on or before 31
December 2020'; (ii) Operation commencement of the Rail and Port System is to be extended from 'on or before 31 December 2021' to 'on or before 31 December 2022; and (iii) The satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent for the MSA is now extended from 31 December 2019 to 31 December 2020.
3. CORPORATE REVIEW
Cash position
The consolidated cash position of the Group as at 30 September 2019 was HK$14.7 million.
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT 30 September 2019
4.
TENEMENTS
Tenements disposed of during the Quarter
Project
Location
Tenement
Tenement
Commodity
Status
Interest
type
number
held
Duck Creek East
West Pilbara
E
47/2215
Iron Ore
Surrendered
0%
Phils Bore
West Pilbara
E
47/2905
Iron Ore
Surrendered
0%
Tenements acquired during the Quarter
Project
Location
Tenement
Tenement
Commodity
Status
Interest
type
number
held
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
E
47/4240
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Tenements held at end of Quarter
Project
Location
Tenement
Tenement
Commodity
Status
Interest
type
number
held
Duck Creek
West Pilbara
E
47/1725
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Duck Creek
West Pilbara
E
47/3152
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Duck Creek East
West Pilbara
E
47/2994
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Fig Tree
East Pilbara
E
47/3025
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Juna Downs
West Pilbara
E
47/3363
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Juna Downs
West Pilbara
E
47/3364
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Madala Bore
West Pilbara
E
47/3285
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Marandoo
West Pilbara
E
47/3105
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Marillana
East Pilbara
L
45/0238
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Marillana
East Pilbara
M
47/1414
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Marillana
East Pilbara
E
47/3170
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Marillana
East Pilbara
E
47/3532
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Mindy
West Pilbara
E
47/3585
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Mindy
West Pilbara
E
47/4206
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Mt King
West Pilbara
E
47/3446
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
E
47/1598
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
E
47/2280
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
E
47/2291
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
E
47/3549
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
E
47/4240
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
R
47/0013
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
R
47/0015
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Ophthalmia
East Pilbara
R
47/0016
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Parson George
East Pilbara
E
47/3217
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Parson George
East Pilbara
E
47/3491
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Punda Spring
East Pilbara
E
47/4037
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Punda Spring
East Pilbara
E
47/4038
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Punda Spring
East Pilbara
E
47/4039
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Punda Spring
East Pilbara
E
47/4040
Iron Ore
Application
100%
Punda Spring
West Pilbara
E
47/3575
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
Tom Price
West Pilbara
E
47/3565
Iron Ore
Granted
100%
5
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT 30 September 2019
5. CORPORATE PROFILE
Brockman Mining Limited
ARBN 143 211 867
Non-executiveDirectors:
Kwai Sze Hoi (Chairman)
Liu Zhengui (Vice Chairman)
Ross Stewart Norgard
Executive Directors:
Chan Kam Kwan Jason
(Company Secretary)
Kwai Kwun Lawrence
Colin Paterson
IndependentNon-executiveDirectors:
Yap Henry Fat Suan
Choi Yue Chun Eugene
David Rolf Welch
Registrars
Principal Share Registrars and Transfer Office MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North
Cedar House
41 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda
Branch Share Registrars and Transfer Office -Hong Kong
Tricor Secretaries Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
Branch Share Registrars and Transfer Office -Australia
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
Reserve Bank Building
Level 11, 172 St George's Terrace
Perth, Western Australia, 6000
Securities on issue at 30 September 2019 Quoted securities
9,221,232,131 fully paid shares on issue
Unquoted securities
149,500,000 unlisted options granted
134,000,000 share options, expiring
31 December 2020 EX HK$0.124
15,500,000 share options, expiring
31 December 2020 EX HK$0.162
There were no shares and share option issued during the period.
By order of the Board of Directors of Brockman Mining Limited Chan Kam Kwan, Jason
Company Secretary, Hong Kong
6
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT 30 September 2019
6. GLOSSARY
"ASX"
ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691
"AUD"
Australian dollars
"Board"
the Board of Directors of the Company
"Brockman" or "Company"
Brockman Mining Limited ARBN 143 211 867, the shares of which are listed
on the SEHK and ASX
"Brockman Iron"
Brockman Iron Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
"Buy-Out"
Brockman Iron's acquisition of Polaris' JV Interest in the event the certain
timeline in relation to the Rail and Port System is not met pursuant to the FJV
Agreement
"Farm-in Date"
the date the Farm-in Obligations are satisfied by Polaris
"Farm-in Interest"
a 50% undivided registered legal interest in the Tenements
"Farm-in Obligations"
the obligations under which Polaris is required to satisfy in order to earn a 50%
interest in the Marillana Project under the FJV Agreement
"Farm-in Period"
the period commencing on the Unconditional Date and ending on the date
that is the later of the date that Polaris satisfies the Farm-in Obligations and
the date that is 6 months after the Unconditional Date
"FJV Agreement"
the farm-in and joint venture agreement 26 July 2018 entered into between
Brockman Iron and Polaris
"Group"
Brockman Mining Limited, its associates and subsidiaries
"Joint Venture"
the unincorporated joint venture to be established between Brockman Iron
and Polaris pursuant to the terms of the FJV Agreement
"Joint Venturer"
a party which holds a JV interest, which as the date of the FJV Agreement
means each Brockman Iron and Polaris
"Marillana Project"
the 100% owned iron ore project of the Company located in the Hamersley
Iron Province within the Pilbara region of Western Australia
"MRL"
Mineral Resources Limited, the shares of which are listed on the ASX
"Polaris"
Polaris Metals Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MRL
"Products"
all iron ore or other mineral or metallic ores, concentrates, metals and other
mineralised products, and any other mineral resources, processed, smelted
or refined from ores extracted from the Marillana Project
"Rail and Port System"
a bulk ore rail and port system to enable Products from the Marillana Project
to be transported to Port Hedland
"SEHK"
the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"SPV"
a wholly owned subsidiary of MRL, ACN 629 927 911
7
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT 30 September 2019
"State Agreement"
a legal contract between the Western Australian Government and a
proponent of a major project within the boundaries of Western Australia
setting out the rights, obligations, terms and conditions for the development
of the specific project
"Tenements"
mining/exploration tenements with numbers M47/1414 (which is held by
Brockman Iron) and E47/3170 (which is held by Brockman Exploration Pty Ltd,
a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and any additional tenements
applied for or acquired by the Joint Venturers in connection with the
Marillana Project including L45/238 and E47/3532 being applied for by
Brockman Iron
8
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
HK$'000
(3 months)
HK$'000
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
(a)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
-
-
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
-
-
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
- Performance bond cash backing
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
-
activities
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
10
1 September 2016
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
HK$'000
(3 months)
HK$'000
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
20,906
20,906
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(6,210)
(6,210)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing
-
-
activities (item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
-
activities (item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
(34)
(34)
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
14,662
14,662
period
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
Previous quarter
HK$'000
HK$'000
5.1
Bank balances
14,662
20,906
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
14,662
20,906
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
HK$'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in
1,232
item 1.2
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties
-
included in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
6.1 Being payment of executive directors' salary and non-executive directors' fees.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11
1 September 2016
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
HK$'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in
-
item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the
at quarter end
quarter end
position
HK$'000
HK$'000
8.1
Loan facilities
(A) 5,000
(A) 5,000
(B) 6,000
(B) 6,000
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
10,000
-
8.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
8.1 (A) The loan granted by a substantial shareholder (Ocean Line Holdings Ltd) and is unsecured, bears interest of 12% per annum and is repayable on 31 Oct 2020.
Such loan is also granted by a substantial shareholder (Ocean Line Holdings Ltd). The loan is unsecured, bears interest of 12% per annum and is repayable on 31 Oct 2020.
8.2 On 18 September 2018, a substantial shareholder has undertaken to grant a loan facility of up to HK$10,000,000 to the Company to satisfy its future working capital requirements. The loan is available for draw down from 18 September 2018. Such loan is unsecured, bears interest at 12% per annum and once drawn down, is repayable on 31 October 2020. As at the date hereof, such loan facility has not been drawn down.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
HK$'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
(1,000)
9.2
Development
-
9.3
Production
-
9.4
Staff costs
(2,600)
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
(1,600)
9.6
Other (provide details if material)
-
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
(5,200)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
12
1 September 2016
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
10.
Changes in
Tenement
Nature of interest
Interest at
Interest at
tenements
reference and
beginning
end of
(items 2.1(b) and
location
of quarter
quarter
2.2(b) above)
10.1
Interests in mining
E47/2215
Surrendered
100%
0%
tenements and
Duck Creek East
petroleum tenements
lapsed, relinquished
E47/2905
Surrendered
100%
0%
or reduced
Phils Bore
10.2
Interests in mining
E47/4240
Application
0%
100%
tenements and
Ophthalmia
petroleum tenements
acquired or increased
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
Date: 30 October 2019
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Chan Kam Kwan, Jason
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
Brockman Mining Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:21:07 UTC