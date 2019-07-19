Brockman Mining : (1) AMENDMENTS TO THE FARM-IN AND JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT AND (2) AMENDMENT TO THE MINE TO SHIP SERVICES AGREEMENT

"Brockman Iron" "Buy-Out"
Brockman Iron Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
Brockman Iron's acquisition of Polaris' JV Interest in the event the certain timeline in relation to the Rail and Port System is not met pursuant to the FJV Agreement
Brockman Mining Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange and ASX
the directors of the Company
a 50% undivided registered legal interest in the Tenements
the obligations under which Polaris is required to satisfy in order to earn a 50% interest in the Marillana Project under the FJV Agreement
the period commencing on the Unconditional Date and ending on the date that is the later of the date that Polaris satisfies the Farm-in Obligations and the date that is six months after the Unconditional Date
the farm-in and joint venture agreement dated 26 July 2018 entered into between Brockman Iron and Polaris in relation to the Transaction
the Company and its subsidiaries
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the unincorporated joint venture to be established between Brockman Iron and Polaris pursuant to the terms of the FJV Agreement
the rights, liabilities and obligations under the FJV Agreement in relation to the Joint Venture
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
The iron ore project of the Company located in the Hamersley Iron Province within the Pilbara region of Western Australia
Mineral Resources Limited, the shares of which are listed on ASX
metric tonnes per annum
Polaris Metals Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MRL
