Brockman Mining : (1) AMENDMENTS TO THE FARM-IN AND JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT AND (2) AMENDMENT TO THE MINE TO SHIP SERVICES AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BROCKMAN MINING LIMITED

布 萊 克 萬 礦 業 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(SEHK Stock Code: 159)

(ASX Stock Code: BCK)

AMENDMENTS TO THE FARM-IN AND JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENT TO THE MINE TO SHIP SERVICES AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 19 December 2018 ("Circular") and Company announcement dated 21 January 2019. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.

The Farm-in and Joint Venture (FJV) Agreement entered into by Brockman Iron (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and Polaris (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited (MRL)) on 26 July 2018 in relation to the Marillana Project became unconditional on 21 January 2019. On that date, the Farm-in Period commenced and upon Polaris satisfying the Farm-in Obligations on or before expiry of the Farm-in Period, the Joint Venture shall be established and the Farm-in Interest will be transferred to Polaris.

As of today's date, both Brockman Iron and Polaris have agreed that the Farm-in Obligations may take up to a further 12 months to complete (31 July 2020) and therefore the parties have agreed to extend certain key dates under the FJV. Those dates are:

Construction commencement of the Rail and Port System is to be extended from 'on or before 31 December 2019' to 'on or before 31 December 2020'; and Operation commencement of the Rail and Port System is to be extended from 'on or before 31 December 2021' to 'on or before 31 December 2022'.

Despite the extension of the construction commencement date and operation commencement date of the Rail and Port System, Brockman Iron maintain its right that it may (within 30 days) give notice to Polaris to acquire the whole of Polaris' JV Interest either with an immediate acquisition or a delayed acquisition (the Buy-Out) if either of the revised extended target dates pertaining to the Rail and Port System have not been met.