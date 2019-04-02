Brockman Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/03/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Brockman Mining Limited Date Submitted 3 April 2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 00159 Description : BROCKMAN MINING Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 20,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$2,000,000,000.00 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 20,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$2,000,000,000.00 (2) Stock code : - - Description : - - Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares Stock code : - - Description : - - No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : - - Description : - - No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) : HK$2,000,000,000.00 II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 9,220,232,131 - - - - - - Increase/ (decrease) during the month 1,000,000 - - - - - - Balance at close of - - the month 9,221,232,131 - - - -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of (dd/mm/yyyy) and the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1.Share Option Scheme Adopted at the SGM on 13/11/2012, exercise price of HK$0.124 per share Ordinary shares - - 1,000,000 - - - - 1,000,000 59,750,000 (Note 1) 2.Share Option Scheme Adopted at the SGM on 13/11/2012, exercise price of HK$0.162 per share Ordinary shares - - - - - - 1,000,000 - - 2,000,000 (Note 1) 3.Share Option Scheme being Granted and Approved at the SGM on 27/04/2018,exercise price of HK$0.124 per share Ordinary shares - - - - - - - - - - 74,500,000 (Note 1) 4. Share Option Scheme being Granted and Approved at the SGM on 27/04/2018, exercise price of HK$0.162 per share Ordinary shares - - - - - - - - - - 13,500,000 (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) 1,000,000 (Preference shares) - - (Other class) - - Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) HK$124,000

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month 1. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)

