BROCKMAN MINING LTD

(0159)
Brockman Mining : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019

0
04/02/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Brockman Mining Limited

Date Submitted

3 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00159

Description :

BROCKMAN MINING

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$2,000,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : - -

Description :

- -

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

- -

Description :

- -

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

- -

Description :

- -

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$2,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

9,220,232,131

- -

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

1,000,000

- -

- -

- -

Balance at close of

- -

the month

9,221,232,131

- -

- -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted Exercised Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share Option Scheme Adopted at the SGM on 13/11/2012, exercise price of HK$0.124 per share

Ordinary shares

- -

1,000,000

- -

- -

1,000,000

59,750,000

(Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme Adopted at the SGM on 13/11/2012, exercise price of HK$0.162 per share

Ordinary shares

- -

- -

- -

1,000,000

- -

2,000,000

(Note 1)

3.Share Option Scheme being Granted

and Approved at the SGM on 27/04/2018,exercise price of HK$0.124 per share

Ordinary shares

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

74,500,000

(Note 1)

4. Share Option

Scheme being

Granted

and Approved at the

SGM on 27/04/2018,

exercise price of

HK$0.162 per share

Ordinary shares

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

13,500,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

1,000,000

(Preference shares)

- -

(Other class)

- -

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

HK$124,000

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brockman Mining Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:31:09 UTC
