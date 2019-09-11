Log in
BROCKMAN MINING LTD

(0159)
Brockman Mining : Notification of Board Meeting

09/11/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BROCKMAN MINING LIMITED 布 萊 克 萬 礦 業 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(SEHK Stock Code: 159)

(ASX Stock Code: BCK)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Brockman Mining Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019.

By order of the B oard

Brockman Mining Limited

Chan Kam Kwan, Jason

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Kwai Sze Hoi (Chairman), Mr. Liu Zhengui (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Ross Stewart Norgard as non-executive directors; Mr. Chan Kam Kwan, Jason (Company Secretary), Mr. Kwai Kwun, Lawrence and Mr. Colin Paterson as executive directors; Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Mr. Uwe Henke Von Parpart and Mr. Choi Yue Chun, Eugene as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

Brockman Mining Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:51:05 UTC
