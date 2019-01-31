Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast
01/31/2019 | 06:05pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC will host a webcast for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 4:30pm ET. Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.
Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the “Firm”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure and energy infrastructure equities, multi-real-asset-class strategies and real asset debt. With approximately $16.5 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $330 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2018. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.
The Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.