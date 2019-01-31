Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC will host a webcast for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 4:30pm ET. Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.



There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Registration and Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/m5y8n7po

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast.

A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or emailing publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the “Firm”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure and energy infrastructure equities, multi-real-asset-class strategies and real asset debt. With approximately $16.5 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $330 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2018. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

The Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com