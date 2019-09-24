Brookdale Senior Living : Adds On-site Dialysis to Texas Communities

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 - Brookdale Senior Living is taking an innovative approach to dialysis by adding on-site treatment options at four continuing care retirement communities in Texas. These communities offer a full continuum of care with independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing all on one campus. Brookdale is partnering with Dialyze Direct, to provide dialysis treatment in the skilled nursing centers, which can also have a life-changing impact on independent or assisted living residents who will no longer have to travel long distances to receive dialysis, and may see faster recovery times over typical dialysis treatment.

'It's not easy for many seniors to get to dialysis. In fact, we've heard of several seniors who are using a ridesharing service three times a week to get to their treatments,' said Michelle Romeo, a healthcare liaison at Brookdale Willowbrook Place in Houston. 'A lot of seniors have to travel an hour or more for dialysis. A major benefit at Brookdale is our seniors can receive all their care needs, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and now dialysis without leaving the community.'

Some seniors experience difficulty getting Medicare to cover the costs of transportation to their dialysis treatments. Romeo shared the story of a resident whose fragile condition meant she could not easily be transported to dialysis clinics, but found a solution at Brookdale Willowbrook Place, which provided her with therapy services. Thanks to on-site dialysis, the resident was able to receive the treatment she needed without a complex transportation plan. Instead of the typical treatment patients receive three days a week, Dialyze Direct offers shorter treatments five days a week, which can greatly decrease recovery time and reduce re-hospitalizations. On-site dialysis eliminates travel time for residents who don't need leave their Brookdale campus for treatment, giving them more time to spend in therapy or the things they enjoy.

'Brookdale wants to continue to grow and set the stage for a healthcare-focused senior living environment,' said Kim Elliott, Brookdale's senior vice president of clinical services. 'We will continue our work on behalf of our residents and patients to show how senior living can have a positive impact as we work closely with the broader healthcare industry.'

Brookdale Willowbrook Place will celebrate the grand opening of a Dialyze Direct suite with eight chairs on Wednesday, Sept. 25.Brookdale Galleria in Houston began offering dialysis in May, while Brookdale Patriot Heights, in San Antonio, currently offers bedside dialysis treatment.

A Dialyze Direct clinic will soon open at Brookdale Lakeway in the Austin area. It's a welcome addition for long-term care resident, Withana Chandrasoma, who's spent 12 years on dialysis. Three days a week, he spends three hours in a dialysis chair getting renal replacement therapy. That doesn't include the two-hour roundtrip travel time and full day of recovery. After a stint in the hospital, the 89-year-old's family started looking for a skilled nursing facility for his long-term care. They chose Brookdale Lakeway, a continuing care retirement community, because of the on-site dialysis clinic.

'My dad's treatment schedule is brutal,' says Sajeewa Chandrasoma,Withana's son. 'Once this new clinic opens, he will get his life back.'

'Dialyze Direct is excited to work with Brookdale to offer patients the opportunity to dialyze at home,' said Ben Williams regional vice president of marketing for Dialyze Direct. 'Dialyze Direct's innovative treatment model leads to improved patient outcomes, decreased re-hospitalizations, higher re-imbursements, and the opportunity for improved quality of life. We are thrilled to partner with Brookdale to bring this treatment option to those patients that can benefit from it most.'

