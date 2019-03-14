Brookdale Senior Living : Associates Honored as "Women of Distinction"

Brookdale is proud to announce the recognition of two associates as 'women of distinction' in the senior living industry. Kim Estes Elliott, senior vice president of clinical services, and Sarah Belmont, senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, are among the inaugural recipients in McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

Elliott, who devoted her career to the aging population during a nursing home rotation in college, was announced as an inductee into McKnight's Hall of Honor, which recognizes executive-level women who have made significant contributions to the senior housing and care fields. Belmont, who began her career as a financial analyst for a global investment management firm before moving into the senior living industry, has been named a Rising Star. The Rising Star category honors women who are under 40, or who have less than 15 years experience in the senior living industry.

'We're thrilled to see Kim and Sarah recognized as women of distinction,' said Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier. 'These women are a reflection of the family of associates we have at Brookdale who are committed to enriching the lives of our residents.'

Since 2014, Elliott has overseen the clinical services for nearly 900 communities in 45 states. Her love for the senior population dates back to the day she visited a nursing home as part of required training during nursing school. While many of her classmates were eager to find work in the hospital settings, she felt a calling to care for America's greatest generation. It is a calling that permanently steered the direction of her career.

Today, she advocates for exceptional care and innovation throughout senior living and is constantly looking for ways to make a difference in the lives of seniors who've chosen to come live with Brookdale. Elliott leads and supports the company's health and wellness teams by ensuring they have the tools and resources to do their jobs effectively so they can focus their time and hearts enriching the lives of those who choose to live with Brookdale.

Belmont's background is somewhat unusual, in that she brings extensive experience from both the transactional side and the operations side of the industry. She was recognized for her clever insights and leadership soon after her immersion into senior living, as she was the youngest person to be named a vice president at Horizon Bay. Top executives at Brookdale again recognized her unique experience, leadership qualities and dedication to seniors earlier this year, offering her the role of senior vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Throughout her career, Belmont has shown the desire to develop a deep understanding of all levels of business. She's not afraid to ask questions, seek out contrarian opinions and listen. She accepts criticism as a tool to produce a better product. Belmont passed on opportunities to join Wall Street, opting instead to work in an industry that provides care to the nation's most vulnerable and valuable population. She takes pride in having a sense of purpose and understanding that her analysis and decisions have an impact not just on the bottom line, but on people's lives.

A national, independent panel of judges selected the Women of Distinction program's Hall of Honor and Rising Stars award recipients. Elliott and Belmont will be recognized for their achievement at McKnight's Women of Distinction event on May 16 in Chicago. Click here for a list of all the winners.