Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(BKD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookdale Senior Living : Associates Honored as "Women of Distinction"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

Brookdale is proud to announce the recognition of two associates as 'women of distinction' in the senior living industry. Kim Estes Elliott, senior vice president of clinical services, and Sarah Belmont, senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, are among the inaugural recipients in McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

Elliott, who devoted her career to the aging population during a nursing home rotation in college, was announced as an inductee into McKnight's Hall of Honor, which recognizes executive-level women who have made significant contributions to the senior housing and care fields. Belmont, who began her career as a financial analyst for a global investment management firm before moving into the senior living industry, has been named a Rising Star. The Rising Star category honors women who are under 40, or who have less than 15 years experience in the senior living industry.

'We're thrilled to see Kim and Sarah recognized as women of distinction,' said Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier. 'These women are a reflection of the family of associates we have at Brookdale who are committed to enriching the lives of our residents.'

Since 2014, Elliott has overseen the clinical services for nearly 900 communities in 45 states. Her love for the senior population dates back to the day she visited a nursing home as part of required training during nursing school. While many of her classmates were eager to find work in the hospital settings, she felt a calling to care for America's greatest generation. It is a calling that permanently steered the direction of her career.

Today, she advocates for exceptional care and innovation throughout senior living and is constantly looking for ways to make a difference in the lives of seniors who've chosen to come live with Brookdale. Elliott leads and supports the company's health and wellness teams by ensuring they have the tools and resources to do their jobs effectively so they can focus their time and hearts enriching the lives of those who choose to live with Brookdale.

Belmont's background is somewhat unusual, in that she brings extensive experience from both the transactional side and the operations side of the industry. She was recognized for her clever insights and leadership soon after her immersion into senior living, as she was the youngest person to be named a vice president at Horizon Bay. Top executives at Brookdale again recognized her unique experience, leadership qualities and dedication to seniors earlier this year, offering her the role of senior vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Throughout her career, Belmont has shown the desire to develop a deep understanding of all levels of business. She's not afraid to ask questions, seek out contrarian opinions and listen. She accepts criticism as a tool to produce a better product. Belmont passed on opportunities to join Wall Street, opting instead to work in an industry that provides care to the nation's most vulnerable and valuable population. She takes pride in having a sense of purpose and understanding that her analysis and decisions have an impact not just on the bottom line, but on people's lives.

A national, independent panel of judges selected the Women of Distinction program's Hall of Honor and Rising Stars award recipients. Elliott and Belmont will be recognized for their achievement at McKnight's Women of Distinction event on May 16 in Chicago. Click here for a list of all the winners.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 21:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
05:29pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Associates Honored as "Women of Distinction"
PU
03/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO Shares a Pleasant Surprise about Retirement at &ld..
PU
03/06BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conferenc..
PR
02/20BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : “Diverse Perspectives, Better Decisions”
PU
02/14BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/14BROOKDALE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
02/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Makes Further Progress on Turnaround Strategy Announce..
PR
02/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Celebrating Love at Brookdale
PU
02/08BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Has a New Chili Champion
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 203 M
EBIT 2019 30,0 M
Net income 2019 -227 M
Debt 2019 2 643 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 1 289 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,43 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.3.13%1 289
ORPÉA16.79%7 617
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC17.22%916
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-0.87%491
HUMANA AB15.00%394
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%368
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.