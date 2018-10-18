Brookdale Senior Living : CEO Shares Insights at Major Industry Event

Log in
10/18/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

Brookdale President and CEO Cindy Baier was tapped by the National Investment Center (NIC) to be a panelist (this week) (on October 18) at the 2018 NIC Fall Conference. The topic, 'Optimizing the Capital Stack for Changing Market Conditions', was an opportunity for Cindy to highlight Brookdale's recent successes in restructuring leases with our three largest REIT partners. Brookdale had pursued a win-win approach with Ventas, HCP, and Welltower and the resulting agreements and transactions have been beneficial for all.

During her remarks, Cindy pointed out that creating a transaction that works for both the Operator and the REIT requires significant creativity. She said that Brookdale has been successful by understanding the objectives for both parties and by seeking ways to achieve them. There are several possible paths:

  • The most straightforward transaction is paying a termination fee to exit a lease before its normal maturity.
  • Modifying the lease structures to co-invest CapEx can improve the alignment between operators and REIT partners.
  • Allowing the operator to buy assets out of the RIDEA structure while exiting other assets has been successful.

Cindy shared that, from Brookdale's perspective, one size does not fit all and that success comes from a creative review of possibilities with an intention of a win-win agreement.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 511 M
EBIT 2018 -215 M
Net income 2018 -666 M
Debt 2018 3 503 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 1 666 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-12.27%1 666
ORPÉA2.49%7 759
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC-9.93%821
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-9.59%568
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%357
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-19.19%344
