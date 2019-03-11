Brookdale Senior Living : CEO Shares a Pleasant Surprise about Retirement at “Bloomberg Live” event

People are living longer and retirement does hold some surprises for them, according to Brookdale President & CEO Lucinda 'Cindy' Baier. But these surprises are often nice ones, said Baier, speaking at the Bloomberg Live event 'Inspired Investing: Helping Women Achieve Financial Stature' in New York City on March 8, 2019.

As the head of America's leading senior living company, Baier was able to share insights about how longevity is redefining aging and retirement planning. Baier said it's not just about how long you will live, but also about how well you will live. She said many of Brookdale's residents find that their world actually expands rather than getting smaller, as they had expected, because they connect with new friends, form new relationships, celebrate milestones and discover new passions. They also use technology such as iPads and FaceTime to stay in touch with relatives and friends who are far away.

The event gathered financial leaders and senior executives to address how the financial advisory industry can engage and empower women to invest responsibly for a better life. Baier's live panel session was called 'Mindful Money: Doing Well by Doing Good.'