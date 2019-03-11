Log in
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living : CEO Shares a Pleasant Surprise about Retirement at "Bloomberg Live" event

0
03/11/2019

People are living longer and retirement does hold some surprises for them, according to Brookdale President & CEO Lucinda 'Cindy' Baier. But these surprises are often nice ones, said Baier, speaking at the Bloomberg Live event 'Inspired Investing: Helping Women Achieve Financial Stature' in New York City on March 8, 2019.

As the head of America's leading senior living company, Baier was able to share insights about how longevity is redefining aging and retirement planning. Baier said it's not just about how long you will live, but also about how well you will live. She said many of Brookdale's residents find that their world actually expands rather than getting smaller, as they had expected, because they connect with new friends, form new relationships, celebrate milestones and discover new passions. They also use technology such as iPads and FaceTime to stay in touch with relatives and friends who are far away.

The event gathered financial leaders and senior executives to address how the financial advisory industry can engage and empower women to invest responsibly for a better life. Baier's live panel session was called 'Mindful Money: Doing Well by Doing Good.'

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 15:19:08 UTC
