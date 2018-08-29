Brookdale Senior Living : Communities Win 2018 Excellence Award from NRC Health

Three Brookdale communities received the Excellence in Action award from NRC Health. This honor, awarded exclusively to NRC Health post-acute clients, recognizes organizations that achieve the highest overall resident or employee satisfaction scores in the NRC Health database-the largest source of long-term care and senior-living satisfaction metrics in the nation.

To qualify for the award, skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent communities must have conducted a customer or workforce satisfaction survey in 2017. Winners must also have received a minimum of 10 responses (achieving a response rate of at least 30 percent), and must have ranked within the top 10% of positive responses to one of two questions: 'What is your recommendation of this facility to others?' or 'What is your recommendation of this facility as a place to work?'

These Brookdale communities were recognized:



'Our associates inspire us with their commitment to enriching lives and exceeding customer expectations,' said Sara Terry, senior vice president of Resident and Family Engagement at Brookdale. 'It is always a pleasure for us to see our associates honored and recognized for their outstanding efforts. We congratulate them for this achievement.'