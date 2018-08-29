Log in
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living : Communities Win 2018 Excellence Award from NRC Health

08/29/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

Three Brookdale communities received the Excellence in Action award from NRC Health. This honor, awarded exclusively to NRC Health post-acute clients, recognizes organizations that achieve the highest overall resident or employee satisfaction scores in the NRC Health database-the largest source of long-term care and senior-living satisfaction metrics in the nation.

To qualify for the award, skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent communities must have conducted a customer or workforce satisfaction survey in 2017. Winners must also have received a minimum of 10 responses (achieving a response rate of at least 30 percent), and must have ranked within the top 10% of positive responses to one of two questions: 'What is your recommendation of this facility to others?' or 'What is your recommendation of this facility as a place to work?'

These Brookdale communities were recognized:

'Our associates inspire us with their commitment to enriching lives and exceeding customer expectations,' said Sara Terry, senior vice president of Resident and Family Engagement at Brookdale. 'It is always a pleasure for us to see our associates honored and recognized for their outstanding efforts. We congratulate them for this achievement.'

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 18:21:03 UTC
