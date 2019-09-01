Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Dorian Update

Updated 11:30 AM CST - 9/1/19

Please review the latest updates noted below in response to Hurricane Dorian.

Storm Preparedness Plan

Evacuation Plans

UPDATE

Hurricane Dorian has intensified into a Category 5 hurricane as it nears the northwest Bahamas. The hurricane is still a menace to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and southeast Virginia. This storm has been unpredictable with forecasts changing often. We are continuously monitoring the conditions and continue to make decisions based on caution and safety in regard to our residents.

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm and will update this website and community Facebook pages with any necessary updates regarding the status of the storm and/or communities. For immediate updates, subscribe to email news alerts here .

The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. Our communities have a storm preparedness plan in place and are equipped with water, food, permanent or ready-to-deploy temporary generators and supplies to care for residents. We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm, watching the storm closely and we will follow the directions of authorities.

We are actively monitoring the zones that the Brookdale communities are in. Evacuation plans will always be shared here and on the Facebook pages. While there may be an evacuation order within the county of your loved one's community that does necessarily not mean the location of your loved one's community is within that specific zone.

The safest option is for residents to be sheltering in place in locations out of the higher risk zones unless otherwise directed by authorities.

The following communities are planning an evacuation. If your loved one's community is not listed, that means they are sheltering in place at this time. Calls can be directed to their community.

When it comes to evacuations - we have detailed plans in place that include moving residents to a safer area with accompanying care associates, providing temporary accommodations as well as food, beverages and personal belongings.

Brookdale Tequesta & Brookdale Vero Beach South

The plan will be to relocate the residents on Sunday afternoon. Phone calls can be directed to the hotel and the host community location.