BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(BKD)
  Report  
09/05 10:36:04 am
8.015 USD   +1.20%
Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Dorian Update

09/05/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Updated 8:15 AM CST - 9/5/19

Please review the latest updates noted below in response to Hurricane Dorian.

UPDATE

Hurricane Dorian's maximum sustained winds increased to the 115-mph threshold required to regain Category 3 status. Hurricane and storm surge warnings are posted along the North and South Carolina coasts. The impact in South Carolina will be felt through Thursday night.

We are continuously monitoring the conditions and continue to make decisions regarding evacuations in those states based on caution and safety in regard to our residents.

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm and will update this website and community Facebook pages with any necessary updates regarding the status of the storm and/or communities.

For immediate updates, subscribe to email news alerts here.

Storm Preparedness Plan

The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. Our communities have a storm preparedness plan in place and are equipped with water, food, permanent or ready-to-deploy temporary generators and supplies to care for residents. We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm, watching the storm closely and we will follow the directions of authorities.

Evacuation Plans

We are actively monitoring the zones that the Brookdale communities are in. Evacuation plans will always be shared here and on the Facebook pages. While there may be an evacuation order within the county of your loved one's community that does necessarily not mean the location of your loved one's community is within that specific zone.

The safest option is for residents to be sheltering in place in locations out of the higher risk zones unless otherwise directed by authorities.

The following communities are planning an evacuation. If your loved one's community is not listed, that means they are sheltering in place at this time. Calls can be directed to their community.

When it comes to evacuations - we have detailed plans in place that include moving residents to a safer area with accompanying care associates, providing temporary accommodations as well as food, beverages and personal belongings.

Residents will remain in their temporary accommodations until officials approve the return home. Once buildings can be assessed and the area is safe for return, we will be able to return residents to their home communities. We will update returns in the information below. We appreciate your patience.

Florida

Brookdale Avondale

  • The residents relocated to Brookdale Orange Park in Orange Park, Fla., will return home on Thursday, September 5th.

Brookdale Palm Coast

  • The residents relocated to Brookdale St. Augustine in St. Augustine, Fla., will return home on Thursday, September 5th.

Brookdale Tequesta & Brookdale Vero Beach South

  • Assisted living residents that were relocated to Lake Port Square in Leesburg, Fla., returned to their home community on Wednesday, September 4th.

  • Memory care residents at Brookdale Atrium Way and Brookdale Crown Point in Jacksonville, Fla., will return home Thursday, September 5th.

South Carolina

Brookdale Hilton Head communities (Hilton Head, Hilton Head Village, Hilton Head Court) and Brookdale West Ashley in Charleston will be evacuated on Tuesday.

Brookdale Hilton Head

  • Independent living residents relocated to Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown (401 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Charlotte 28202, 704-940-2517) in Charlotte, N.C., and assisted living residents relocated to Brookdale Greenville in Greenville, S.C.

Brookdale Hilton Head Village

  • Residents relocated to Brookdale Cleveland Park in Greenville, S.C.

Brookdale Hilton Head Court

  • Residents relocated to Brookdale Hawthorne Park in Greenville, S.C.

Brookdale West Ashley

  • Assisted living residents relocated to Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown (401 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Charlotte 28202, 704-940-2517), and memory care residents relocated to Brookdale Greenwood in Greenwood, S.C.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 14:06:03 UTC
