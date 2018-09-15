Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Florence Storm Update

Updated 8:30 a.m. CST - 09/15/18

Please review the latest updates noted below in response to Hurricane Florence.

SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE -

Hurricane Florence has now slowed down to tropical storm status and is slowly moving farther inland in the Carolinas on Saturday. It continues to drop heavy rain into the areas. We continue to monitor the storm and to remain in regular communication with the communities in those areas.

Our communities in the area have all reported to be doing well, overall. We continue to remain in regular contact with the teams.

While the storm is still active, our teams are already working on plans to get to the evacuated community locations to assess the situation there, to begin to determine a timeline for a return home.

Storm Preparedness Plan

The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. Our coastal communities have a storm preparedness plan in place and are equipped with water, food, permanent or ready-to-deploy temporary generators, and supplies to care for residents. We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm, watching the storm closely and we will follow the directions of authorities.

Evacuation Plan

We are actively monitoring the zones that the Brookdale communities are in. While there may be an evacuation order within the county of your loved one's community that does necessarily not mean the location of your loved one's community is within that specific zone. The safest option is for residents to be sheltering in place in locations out of the higher risk zones unless otherwise directed by authorities.

The following communities have been evacuated at this time. If your loved one's community is not listed, that means they are sheltering in place at this time. Calls can be directed to their community.

North Carolina Communities

The North Carolina governor has ordered mandatory evacuations for several coastal counties.

We have detailed plans in place that include moving residents to a safer area with accompanying care associates, providing temporary accommodations as well as food, beverages and personal belongings.

Brookdale Morehead City

We evacuated Brookdale Morehead City on Wednesday, Sept. 12, to Brookdale Country Day Road in Goldsboro, N.C.

Brookdale New Bern

We evacuated Brookdale New Bern on Wednesday, Sept. 12, to Brookdale Durham in Durham, N.C.

Brookdale Wilmington

We evacuated Brookdale Wilmington on Wednesday, Sept. 12, to Brookdale Wake Forest in Wake Forest, N.C.

South Carolina Communities

The South Carolina governor has lifted some mandatory evacuations on Tuesday morning due to updated predictions from the National Hurricane Center. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for some northern counties in South Carolina.

We have detailed plans in place that include moving residents to a safer area with accompanying care associates, providing temporary accommodations as well as food, beverages and personal belongings.

Brookdale Charleston

We evacuated Brookdale Charleston Tuesday morning, Sept. 11.

Assisted living residents were relocated to the Lexington Hotel & Conference Center - Jacksonville Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. hotel.

Memory care residents were relocated to the Brookdale Atrium Way community in Jacksonville, Fla.

Brookdale Hilton Head

We evacuated residents from Brookdale Hilton Head on Thursday morning.

Assisted living residents are going to Brookdale Mandarin in Jacksonville, Fla.

Independent living residents are being relocated to Lexington Hotel & Conference Center - Jacksonville Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. hotel.

Brookdale Hilton Head Village

We evacuated residents from Brookdale Hilton Head Village on Thursday morning to Brookdale Mandarin in Jacksonville, Fla.

Brookdale Hilton Head Court

We evacuated residents from Brookdale Hilton Head Court to Brookdale Atrium Way in Jacksonville, Fla.

We will continue to follow the direction of authorities as the storm moves closer. If you have a specific question about a loved one, we encourage you to contact the community directly.

We are monitoring the storm and will follow the directions of authorities should additional Brookdale evacuations be needed.