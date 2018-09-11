Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Florence Storm and Evacuation Plan

Updated 5 p.m. CST - 09/10/18

Please review the latest updates noted below in response to Hurricane Florence.

Storm Preparedness Plan

The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. Our coastal communities have a storm preparedness plan in place and are equipped with water, food, permanent or ready-to-deploy temporary generators and supplies to care for residents. We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm, watching the storm closely and we will follow the directions of authorities.

Evacuation Plan

As Hurricane Florence approaches, the South Carolina governor has ordered mandatory evacuations starting at noon on Tuesday in parts of almost every city and town in eight coastal counties.

Officials in North Carolina issued mandatory evacuation orders for Hatteras Island, on the southern end of the Outer Banks, beginning at noon Monday. The northern part of the Outer Banks, including the popular tourist destinations of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk and Nags Head, must be evacuated beginning Tuesday morning.

We are actively monitoring the zones that the Brookdale communities are in. While there may be an evacuation order within the county of your loved one's community, that does necessarily not mean the location of your loved one's community is within that specific zone. The safest option is for residents to be sheltering in place in locations out of the higher risk zones unless otherwise directed by authorities.

The following communities have been evacuated at this time. If your loved one's community is not listed, that means they are sheltering in place at this time. Calls can be directed to their community.

South Carolina Communities

We have detailed plans in place that include moving residents to a safer area with accompanying care associates, providing temporary accommodations as well as food, beverages and personal belongings.

Brookdale Charleston

We are evacuating Brookdale Charleston Tuesday morning, Sept. 11.

Assisted living residents will be relocated to the Lexington Hotel & Conference Center - Jacksonville Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. hotel.

Memory care residents will be relocated to the Brookdale Atrium Way community in Jacksonville, Fla.

We will provide contact information once we know the residents have arrived safely.

Brookdale Hilton Head

We are evacuating residents from Brookdale Hilton Head on Tuesday morning, Sept. 11.

Assisted living residents will relocate to Brookdale Greenville in Greenville, S.C.

Independent living residents will relocate to Lexington Hotel & Conference Center - Jacksonville Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. hotel.

We will provide contact information once we know the residents have arrived safely.

Brookdale Hilton Head Village

We are evacuating residents from Brookdale Hilton Head Village on Tuesday morning, , Sept. 11, to Brookdale Cleveland Park in Greenville, S.C.

Brookdale Hilton Head Court

We are evacuating residents from Brookdale Hilton Head Court to Brookdale Atrium Way in Jacksonville, Fla. on Tuesday morning, Sept. 11.

We will continue to follow the direction of authorities as the storm moves closer. If you have a specific question about a loved one, we encourage you to contact the community directly.

We are monitoring the storm and will follow the directions of authorities should additional Brookdale evacuations be needed.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with updated information as we receive it.