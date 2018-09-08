Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Florence Warning

Updated 5 PM EST - 9/8/18

Tropical Storm Florence is becoming better organized over the Atlantic Ocean and is increasingly likely to either make landfall or strike a part of the U.S. East Coast as a formidably strong hurricane mid- to late next week.

We are monitoring the storm and have storm preparedness plans in place. Our coastal communities are equipped with water, food, permanent or temporary generators and supplies to care for residents.

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm, watching the storm closely and we will follow the directions of authorities.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with updated information as we receive it.