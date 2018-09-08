Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brookdale Senior Living : Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Florence Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Updated 5 PM EST - 9/8/18

Tropical Storm Florence is becoming better organized over the Atlantic Ocean and is increasingly likely to either make landfall or strike a part of the U.S. East Coast as a formidably strong hurricane mid- to late next week.

We are monitoring the storm and have storm preparedness plans in place. Our coastal communities are equipped with water, food, permanent or temporary generators and supplies to care for residents.

We are taking appropriate actions to keep them safe throughout the storm, watching the storm closely and we will follow the directions of authorities.

We will update this website and community Facebook pages with updated information as we receive it.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 21:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
11:22pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Florence Warning
PU
09/06BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Resident's Wish to Visit Darlington Raceway Comes True
PU
09/04BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning
PU
08/30BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Foxwood Springs Residents “Make” the News
PU
08/29BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Communities Win 2018 Excellence Award from NRC Health
PU
08/27BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Three Brookdale WWII Veterans Honored
PU
08/20BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : to Sell Battery Park to Ventas
DJ
08/20BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Agrees to Sell Battery Park; Will Continue to Manage t..
PR
08/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : 93-year-old Runner Always Finishes First in His Age Gr..
PU
08/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Poaches New CFO from DISH Network
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
09/02Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/20Brookdale to sell Battery Park site for $194M 
08/20Ventas to buy Battery Park community from Brookdale for $194M 
08/10DISH Network CFO Swain jumps to Brookdale Senior Living 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 513 M
EBIT 2018 80,3 M
Net income 2018 -658 M
Debt 2018 2 712 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 1 839 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,58 $
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Teresa F. Sparks Chief Financial Officer
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.1.03%1 839
ORPÉA15.82%8 494
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-13.16%538
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-10.93%375
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%365
HUMANA AB7.82%348
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.