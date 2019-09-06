Brookdale Senior Living : Lights…Camera….Action! with Brookdale's award-winning CEO!

We're so pleased that Brookdale's CEO Cindy Baier was recently named to the Nashville Business Journal's 2019 list of Most Admired CEOs! In the annual, 'Most Admired CEOs and Their Companies' awards program, Baier was selected for this honor in the Public Companies category. Cindy is very modest about this and thinks all the credit for Brookdale's success goes to the company's 60,000 associates: 'Our teams do extraordinary work every day and we are making a difference, one relationship at a time,' she said.

Cindy and other Nashville-area CEOs will be honored at a ceremony in early November. To get ready for that, Cindy was asked to record a short video. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the set-up for that!