BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(BKD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookdale Senior Living : Lights…Camera….Action! with Brookdale's award-winning CEO!

0
09/06/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

We're so pleased that Brookdale's CEO Cindy Baier was recently named to the Nashville Business Journal's 2019 list of Most Admired CEOs! In the annual, 'Most Admired CEOs and Their Companies' awards program, Baier was selected for this honor in the Public Companies category. Cindy is very modest about this and thinks all the credit for Brookdale's success goes to the company's 60,000 associates: 'Our teams do extraordinary work every day and we are making a difference, one relationship at a time,' she said.

Cindy and other Nashville-area CEOs will be honored at a ceremony in early November. To get ready for that, Cindy was asked to record a short video. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the set-up for that!

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 18:36:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 066 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 -187 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,92x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 484 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 8,00  $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.19.40%1 484
ORPÉA27.89%8 142
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC6.41%491
HUMANA AB-19.00%267
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD0.45%205
GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC4.24%133
