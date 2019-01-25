Brookdale Senior Living : Tramway Ridge Hosts Free Meal for Federal Employees

When Davida Becenti, the dining services coordinator at Brookdale Tramway Ridge, was eating dinner with her family recently, the discussion of the government shut down came up. Davida has family serving in the military and acquaintances working at nearby Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB) and wondered what she could do to help. That's when the idea to host a free spaghetti dinner was born.

Davida served in the United States Marine Corp. in her earlier adult life, before coming to serve the residents of Brookdale Tramway Ridge. She felt moved to help those impacted.

'My parents taught me to help people,' she said. 'Doing what's right when no one is looking, is something I believe in.'

Together, with the help of the team at the community, she put together a free dinner for the federal employees impacted by the government shutdown at KAFB, on Wednesday, January 23. They also collected and gave out non-perishable food.

More than a dozen people came to the community to enjoy a dinner of salad and spaghetti and their choice of dessert: cherry or apple pie. The dinner was hosted in the activities room at Brookdale Tramway Ridge.

'It meant a lot to the families to have dinner and to receive food,' continued Davida. 'I believe being helpful and caring could maybe spark a movement where we all just take care of each other.'