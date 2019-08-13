Brookdale Senior Living : Updated Newsroom Connects Reporters with Subject Matter Experts & Stories

Brookdale's Updated Newsroom Connects Reporters

with Subject Matter Experts & Stories

The general public can get insights into senior living and health care, too!

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., August. 13, 2019 - Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's leading operator of senior living communities, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned newsroom, BrookdaleNews.com. The updated site features a streamlined look and improved functionality making it easier to subscribe for news alerts, find stories, press releases, blog posts, and to connect with subject matter experts.

Over the last year, Brookdale's online newsroom has seen an increase in subscribers and use of its content by reporters, aggregator news sites, and the general public. Status updates about communities during serious weather events, such as hurricanes, have proven to be a useful tool for family members and news outlets. These updates can provide peace of mind to family members during emergency situations, helping them understand where their loved ones are and how they are being cared for. The growth in service provided by BrookdaleNews.com led to the redesign as a way to continue engagement and the sharing of important information.

BrookdaleNews.com features inspiring stories about residents who are living life to the fullest, and passionate associates who are making a difference every day. It's the first place to check for news about Brookdale's local community and corporate initiatives.

You'll also find thoughtful blogs from Brookdale's subject matter experts, which cover topics ranging from resident care and living an Optimum Life® to advancements in Alzheimer's and dementia care and customer experience. Brookdale's senior living experts are available to talk with reporters specifically to help them create compelling stories about living with purpose, aging well and making connections.

Brookdale's current roster of Subject Matter Experts:

Kim Elliott, expert on healthy aging (RN, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services)

Subjects: clinical programs, nursing, senior health and wellness

Subjects: clinical programs, nursing, senior health and wellness Carol Cummings, expert on aging well (RN, Senior Director of Optimum Life Engagement)

Subjects: aging well, wellness in clinical settings, resident engagement, senior living programs

Subjects: aging well, wellness in clinical settings, resident engagement, senior living programs Juliet Holt Klinger, expert on dementia care (MA, Senior Director of Dementia Care)

Subjects: Alzheimer's and dementia care, person-centered care culture, caregiving and care partnering

Subjects: Alzheimer's and dementia care, person-centered care culture, caregiving and care partnering Jonathan Ruchman, expert on customer experience (CCXP, Sr. Director of Customer Experience)

Subjects: customer experience, brand marketing, NPS

BrookdaleNews.com brings stories from across the country and the corporate office to life. It is a candid look into what life is really like at Brookdale. Click 'subscribe for news alerts ' at the top of the screen to receive a notification when new stories post. This way you'll never miss a good Brookdale story!

###

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 809 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 77,000 residents as of June 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com