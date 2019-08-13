Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(BKD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookdale Senior Living : Updated Newsroom Connects Reporters with Subject Matter Experts & Stories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Brookdale's Updated Newsroom Connects Reporters
with Subject Matter Experts & Stories
The general public can get insights into senior living and health care, too!

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., August. 13, 2019 - Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's leading operator of senior living communities, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned newsroom, BrookdaleNews.com. The updated site features a streamlined look and improved functionality making it easier to subscribe for news alerts, find stories, press releases, blog posts, and to connect with subject matter experts.

Over the last year, Brookdale's online newsroom has seen an increase in subscribers and use of its content by reporters, aggregator news sites, and the general public. Status updates about communities during serious weather events, such as hurricanes, have proven to be a useful tool for family members and news outlets. These updates can provide peace of mind to family members during emergency situations, helping them understand where their loved ones are and how they are being cared for. The growth in service provided by BrookdaleNews.com led to the redesign as a way to continue engagement and the sharing of important information.

BrookdaleNews.com features inspiring stories about residents who are living life to the fullest, and passionate associates who are making a difference every day. It's the first place to check for news about Brookdale's local community and corporate initiatives.

You'll also find thoughtful blogs from Brookdale's subject matter experts, which cover topics ranging from resident care and living an Optimum Life® to advancements in Alzheimer's and dementia care and customer experience. Brookdale's senior living experts are available to talk with reporters specifically to help them create compelling stories about living with purpose, aging well and making connections.

Brookdale's current roster of Subject Matter Experts:

  • Kim Elliott, expert on healthy aging (RN, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services)
    Subjects: clinical programs, nursing, senior health and wellness
  • Carol Cummings, expert on aging well (RN, Senior Director of Optimum Life Engagement)
    Subjects: aging well, wellness in clinical settings, resident engagement, senior living programs
  • Juliet Holt Klinger, expert on dementia care (MA, Senior Director of Dementia Care)
    Subjects: Alzheimer's and dementia care, person-centered care culture, caregiving and care partnering
  • Jonathan Ruchman, expert on customer experience (CCXP, Sr. Director of Customer Experience)
    Subjects: customer experience, brand marketing, NPS

BrookdaleNews.com brings stories from across the country and the corporate office to life. It is a candid look into what life is really like at Brookdale. Click 'subscribe for news alerts ' at the top of the screen to receive a notification when new stories post. This way you'll never miss a good Brookdale story!

###

About Brookdale
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 809 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 77,000 residents as of June 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
10:37aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Updated Newsroom Connects Reporters with Subject Matte..
PU
08/06BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/05BROOKDALE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/05BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/30BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hospice of Portland Completes State/Medicare Survey Pr..
PR
07/22BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Cal..
PR
07/19VIDEO : Survey Shows Most Americans Aren't Planning for the Future
PU
07/16BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Comments on Land & Buildings Letter
PR
07/10BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO Shares Vision with Economic Council of Nashville
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 080 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 -183 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,12x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,89x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 477 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,40  $
Last Close Price 7,96  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.18.81%1 477
ORPÉA22.95%7 953
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC7.87%487
HUMANA AB-10.00%295
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD-8.93%183
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION-35.44%133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group