Brookdale Senior Living : VP of Dining Services on Culinary Creativity, Food Trends and Flavor

Brookdale's vice president of dining services, Marjan Kodric, recently spoke to Senior Housing News about emerging dining trends, culinary creativity and the use of texture-modified foods in memory care communities. Read the full interview or listen to the podcast here.

Kodric, who has been with Brookdale since 1997, has seen many changes in the way senior living communities prepare, serve and view food. Residents at Brookdale communities are routinely surveyed and express high satisfaction with their dining experience. The variety of the selection and inclusion of healthy eating options is rated high in survey results.

'We're pleased that residents recognize the excellence and quality of the dining experiences in their communities and applaud the associates for maintaining and excelling the standards we have in place,' said Kodric.

You can get a better sense of what's going on inside Brookdale's kitchens by watching a short video about one of our chefs, Rodney Scott.

Potential residents are encouraged to visit Brookdale communities and enjoy a meal. Our chefs take pride in delivering flavorful, fresh foods from menus specially created to ensure older adults are getting the nutrition they need.

[Attachment] Here's a spring recipe that's become a favorite at our communities: ancho rubbed grilled barbecue ribs. You can buy most ingredients from a supermarket, and even purchase the ribs weeks ahead of time, freeze then thaw when you're ready to fire up the grill. Think about adding more localized side dishes like a garden salad with fresh, locally grown tomatoes, carrots and lettuce. You can also serve with seasonal vegetables and fruits.