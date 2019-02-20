Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(BKD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookdale Senior Living : “Diverse Perspectives, Better Decisions”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:14am EST

Diverse perspectives improve the quality of business decisions made by corporate boards of directors, according to Brookdale's CEO Cindy Baier. Cindy participated in a recent panel discussion, organized by the Kennedy Center for Business Ethics at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., that explored the role of diversity and inclusion in business. During the almost one-hour long program, Baier shared stories from her personal experiences as a senior executive and board member at several different companies. She pointed out that diversity relates to more than just gender or race, that diversity of thought, education, experience, and fields of expertise are also relevant when seeking the benefits of having a diverse organization.

Cindy told the group that when she became Brookdale's CEO and joined the Board of Directors in February of 2018, she provided the Board with a list of candidates to consider as they identified potential nominees to refresh the board. This list addressed both gender and racial diversity. As a result of the shareholder vote in October of 2018, four of eight Brookdale board members are now female and one is African-American.

Baier said that she is proud of Brookdale's efforts to achieve gender parity, which is unusual in corporate America. She said this is important for Brookdale's business because about 80% of healthcare decisions are made by women, over 75% of caregivers are female and 65% of care recipients are female.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 16:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
11:14aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : “Diverse Perspectives, Better Decisions”
PU
02/14BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/14BROOKDALE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
02/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Makes Further Progress on Turnaround Strategy Announce..
PR
02/13BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Celebrating Love at Brookdale
PU
02/08BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Has a New Chili Champion
PU
01/30BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Release an..
PR
01/25BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Tramway Ridge Hosts Free Meal for Federal Employees
PU
01/04BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 176 M
EBIT 2019 30,0 M
Net income 2019 -227 M
Debt 2019 2 643 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 1 353 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,43 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.8.21%1 353
ORPÉA8.65%7 099
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC13.02%891
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC1.20%643
HUMANA AB13.00%387
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.