BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD)

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Atlantic Presents: The State of Care: Disrupting Alzheimer's

09/10/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

We are passionate about research surrounding Alzheimer's and dementia. Not only do we care for thousands of people living with these diseases, but we're also a top fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's every year. One of our ultimate goals is to be part of the solution when it comes to the strides being made against these diseases.

That's one of the reasons we are so honored to be a part of The Atlantic's event, The State of Care: Disrupting Alzheimer's in Chicago this week. At this event, more than a dozen thought leaders from around the country will gather to begin a conversation on what it will take to disrupt Alzheimer's disease. One of those leaders is our very own Juliet Holt Klinger, senior director of Dementia Care.

Juliet will be part of a panel called 'The Caregiver' where she'll share the stage with Sarita Gupta, Co-Executive Director, Jobs With Justice and Co-Director, Caring Across Generations and Jay Newton-Small, Co-Founder, MemoryWell. A few of the aspects the group will focus on will be cost of care, avoiding caregiver burnout and the Brookdale philosophy on memory care.

'I'm not only excited to be there, I'm also excited to hear what some of the other talented leaders are bringing to the event,' Juliet shared. 'We anticipate a great day of learning new things in the realms of research, public policy and potential future state of Alzheimer's.'

The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. CST. The Caregiver segment of the program is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CST.

Live streaming of the event is here.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:16:04 UTC
