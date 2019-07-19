Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(BKD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Video: Survey Shows Most Americans Aren't Planning for the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

Is your family prepared for a future that could include senior living?
A new survey conducted by OnePoll for Brookdale Senior Living found that most Americans aren't planning for the future. As the video above explains, about 58% of adult children polled worry that their aging parents will need senior living assistance and the same percentage of people said talking about senior living was uncomfortable and stressful. It doesn't have to be.

'The survey confirms what we see when families walk into our communities every day,' said Mary Sue Patchett, Brookdale's executive vice president of community operations. 'Many people wait to talk about senior living until there's a traumatic event or they need to make a fast decision. Many seniors know they need help, but they don't want to ask for it because they're afraid of losing their independence or becoming a burden to their children. Instead, they suffer silently and often in isolation. My advice is to have the conversation sooner rather than later.'

Discussions about the future and the need for senior living can create apprehension and lead to emotional conversations. The data shows that many families avoid the conversation altogether. Brookdale's caring professionals and online resources help make the conversation go as smoothly as possible.

Test your knowledge of how well Americans have planned for the future. Take our QUIZ!

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 17:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
01:55pVIDEO : Survey Shows Most Americans Aren't Planning for the Future
PU
07/16BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Comments on Land & Buildings Letter
PR
07/10BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO Shares Vision with Economic Council of Nashville
PU
07/10BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Potential Tropical Storm Barry Update
PU
07/05BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Dorothy Takes a Leap at 101!
PU
07/03BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/03BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : How to Pay for Senior Living
PU
07/03BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
07/02BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces James Seward's Decision Not to Stand for Re-..
PR
06/19BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : School Daze at Brookdale Jones Farm
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 050 M
EBIT 2019 19,1 M
Net income 2019 -181 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,98x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 437 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,00  $
Last Close Price 7,72  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.15.22%1 437
ORPÉA20.94%7 823
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC9.33%510
HUMANA AB-10.17%306
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD-6.25%198
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION-27.50%149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group