Video: Survey Shows Most Americans Aren't Planning for the Future

Is your family prepared for a future that could include senior living?

A new survey conducted by OnePoll for Brookdale Senior Living found that most Americans aren't planning for the future. As the video above explains, about 58% of adult children polled worry that their aging parents will need senior living assistance and the same percentage of people said talking about senior living was uncomfortable and stressful. It doesn't have to be.

'The survey confirms what we see when families walk into our communities every day,' said Mary Sue Patchett, Brookdale's executive vice president of community operations. 'Many people wait to talk about senior living until there's a traumatic event or they need to make a fast decision. Many seniors know they need help, but they don't want to ask for it because they're afraid of losing their independence or becoming a burden to their children. Instead, they suffer silently and often in isolation. My advice is to have the conversation sooner rather than later.'

Discussions about the future and the need for senior living can create apprehension and lead to emotional conversations. The data shows that many families avoid the conversation altogether.

