Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BKD Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. ("Brookdale" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Brookdale securities between August 10, 2016, and April 29, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bkd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brookdale's financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company's purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results were unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bkd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Brookdale you have until August 24, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING IN
11:02aBKD BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, L : August 24, 2020
BU
06/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
06/30BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
06/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/30THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
06/30SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/29Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Br..
BU
06/29GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
06/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Brookdal..
BU
06/29Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Brookdale Senior Li..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 548 M - -
Net income 2020 243 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 540 M 540 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 48 400
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,33 $
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Guy P. Sansone Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher A. Bayham Chief Information Officer
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-59.42%540
ORPEA-9.97%7 477
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-3.10%685
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-2.47%608
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-24.48%508
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-22.25%271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group