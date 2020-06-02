BKD Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. ("Brookdale" or "the Company") (NYSE: BKD). Investors who purchased Brookdale securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bkd.

The investigation concerns whether Brookdale and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 30, 2020, media outlets reported that a proposed class action had been filed against Brookdale accusing the Company of, among other things, "chronically insufficient staffing" at its facilities in an effort to meet financial benchmarks. On this news, Brookdale's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.22%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $3.12 per share on May 1, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Brookdale shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bkd. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

