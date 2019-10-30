Brookdale Senior Living : And the Winners of the Celebrate Aging Film Festival Are…

Brookdale residents and associates walked the red carpet at the third annual Celebrate Aging Film Festival. Held at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn., the event honored 11 communities whose short films were nominated in five different categories.

The Celebrate Aging Film Festival gives residents and associates a chance to work together to produce a short film that changes the perception of aging. This year, the festival received 64 submissions.

Residents and associates from the nominated communities had a wonderful time traveling to Tennessee to attend the festival. These 'movie stars' received the celebrity treatment, including a red carpet moment with photographs and a special screening and awards show.

'I am so glad to be part of a movement that brings joy, a better way of creating a community, and that celebrates aging by involving any person of any age with any ability,' said Rosemary Noel in her Best Picture acceptance speech for #Girls.

And the winners are:

Best Technical Design: #Girls, Brookdale Colonial Heights Best Picture: #Girls, Brookdale Colonial Heights Courage Award: Love Always Stays, Brookdale Oklahoma City Southwest Best Writing: How Dan the Banjo Man Got His Groove Back, Foxwood Springs Ecolab People's Choice Award: You Only Live Once, Brookdale Robinwood

Best Acting: Rosemary Noel, #Girls

Voting is closed, but you can watch all of the nominated films on the Ecolab People's Choice Award page.