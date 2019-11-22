Brookdale Senior Living : CEO among those who “make the magic happen”

The Nashville Business Journal honored 45 area CEOs at a magic-themed dinner this week as part of its 2019 'Most Admired CEOs and Their Companies' event. Magicians strolled among the crowd performing card tricks and floral table centerpieces arranged in top hats with magic wand decorations continued the theme.

Brookdale President & Chief Executive Officer Cindy Baier was one of only three CEOs from publicly traded companies to receive this honor and she received a standing ovation from the Brookdale associates who were there to share in the congratulations.

Baier's video feature included comments about her daily reflection on Brookdale's mission, vision, and values, a habit that she believes has contributed to her success. Baier talked about a special Brookdale CEO coin she had created as a touchstone to honor associates with outstanding achievements, to help them stay connected to Brookdale's mission of enriching lives. She told the Nashville Business Journal that 'Learning life's best lessons from our nation's seniors' is the source of her inspiration.