Brookdale Senior Living : Communities Recognized for High Performance by U.S. News & World Report

In its annual listing of 'Best Nursing Homes,' U.S. News & World Report has named 49 Brookdale skilled nursing communities to its list this year. Approximately 87 percent of Brookdale skilled nursing communities across the country were named to the list. Click here to search the entire U.S. News World Report's Best Nursing Homes list.
Following the addition of the Short-Stay Rehabilitation last year, U.S. News and World Reports is introducing the new rating focused on long-term care. This new rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The rating includes data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics.
All measures in both ratings were developed from data from the CMS as of August 2019. Click here for more information regarding the methodology of the ratings.
Skilled nursing communities earned the Best Nursing Homes recognition by being rated High Performing in either the Short-Stay Rehabilitation or Long-Term care.
'This recognition highlights the commitment we have at Brookdale,' said Charlie Anderson, vice president of skilled healthcare operations for Brookdale. 'I'm not at all surprised to see these communities excel, as I know our teams of associates are completely devoted to providing the very best care possible at these locations.'
Brookdale communities that received the 'Best Nursing Home' designation include:
Alabama
-
Brookdale University Park Skilled Nursing Facility - Birmingham
-
Galleria Woods Skilled Nursing Facility - Birmingham
Arizona
-
Brookdale North Chandler - Chandler
-
Brookdale Santa Catalina - Tucson
California
-
Brookdale Carlsbad - Carlsbad
-
Brookdale Carmel Valley - San Diego
-
Brookdale San Juan Capistrano - San Juan Capistrano
-
Brookdale Yorba Linda - Yorba Linda
-
Brookdale Riverwalk Skilled Nursing Facility - Bakersfield
-
Brookdale Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage
-
Brookdale Northridge - Northridge
-
Brookdale Camarillo - Camarillo
Colorado
-
Brookdale Denver - Denver
-
Brookdale Green Mountain - Lakewood
-
Brookdale Greenwood Village - Greenwood Village
-
Brookdale Skyline - Colorado Springs
Florida
-
Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Service - Seminole
-
Harbour Health Center - Port Charlotte
-
Lake Harris Health Center - Leesburg
-
Sylvan Health Center - Clearwater
-
Cypress Village - Jacksonville
-
Plaza West - Sun City Center
-
Brookdale Atrium Way 2 - Jacksonville
-
Brookdale Palmer Ranch Skilled Nursing Facility - Sarasota
-
Freedom Pointe at The Villages Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Skilled Nursing - The Villages
Illinois
-
Brookdale Prospect Heights - Prospect Heights
-
Brookdale Plaza Lisle Skilled Nursing - Lisle
-
Brookdale Burr Ridge - Burr Ridge
Indiana
-
Robin Run Health Center - Indianapolis
Kansas
-
Brookdale Overland Park - Overland Park
-
Brookdale Rosehill - Shawnee
Michigan
-
The Inn at Freedom Village - Holland
Missouri
-
Foxwood Springs Living Center - Raymore
North Carolina
-
Brookdale Carriage Club Providence - Charlotte
Ohio
-
Brookdale Richmond Heights - Richmond Heights
-
Westlake Village Care Center - Westlake
Oregon
-
Village at Hillside - McMinnville
Pennsylvania
-
The Inn at Freedom Village - West Brandywine
South Carolina
-
Emeritus at Greenville - Greenville
-
Brookdale Anderson - Anderson
Texas
-
Brookdale Broadway Cityview - Fort Worth
-
Brookdale Westlake Hills - Austin
-
Brookdale Spicewood Springs - Austin
-
Brookdale Alamo Heights - San Antonio
-
Holmgreen Center - Corpus Christi
-
The Hampton at Post Oak - Houston
-
Brookdale Lakeway 2 - Lakeway
-
The Village at Gleannloch Farms - Spring
-
Brookdale Place Willowbrook - Houston
Disclaimer
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:47:06 UTC