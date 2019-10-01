Brookdale Senior Living : Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with HCP

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with HCP, Inc. ("HCP") for a multi-part transaction1:

CCRC Venture Transaction :

: HCP will acquire Brookdale's 51% equity interest in its unconsolidated CCRC Venture, representing 13 unconsolidated entry fee CCRC communities (5,641 units across 12 campuses), for a gross purchase price of $510 million , generating approximately $277 million net cash proceeds after giving effect to debt and subject to customary working capital proration.

Brookdale and HCP agree to jointly market for sale the three remaining unconsolidated entry fee CCRC communities (1,629 units), and Brookdale will receive 51% of the net cash proceeds.



HCP will pay Brookdale a negotiated $100 million management termination fee at the closing of HCP's acquisition of the 13 communities.

Triple-Net Portfolio Transactions :

: Brookdale and HCP have agreed to favorably restructure the current portfolio of 43 triple-net leased communities (4,726 units). Upon closing of the CCRC Venture transaction:



Brookdale will acquire 18 triple-net leased communities (2,015 units) from HCP for a total purchase price of $405 million .

One property (159 units) to be transitioned to a third party.





Brookdale and HCP will restructure the lease for 24 communities pursuant to an amended and restated master lease.





Initial term of the amended and restated master lease for the 24 communities will expire December 2027 , with two 10-year extension options at Brookdale's election.

Annual rent escalators will be 2.40% per annum.





HCP to fund up to $35 million of capital expenditures at an initial yield of 7% to reposition and improve asset quality.

Achieves approximate 1.1x lease coverage after 5% overhead load is applied.

Other Details :

: Brookdale and HCP agree to allow HCP to early terminate and transition one managed community.



The sale of Brookdale's 51% interest in its unconsolidated entry fee JV for 13 communities and Brookdale's concurrent acquisition of 18 triple-net leased communities is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.



Third party asset sales are expected to close over the next 12 to 18 months.



Upon completion of the final CCRC sale, the Company will have eliminated substantially all of its unconsolidated venture interests, which will simplify the Company's financial reporting.



Brookdale is evaluating using a portion of net proceeds for opportunistic share repurchases and elective debt pay downs.

Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO, said, "This agreement with HCP marks another significant step in Brookdale's ongoing efforts to increase our owned real estate portfolio, reduce complexity of our operations, and most importantly, unlock the value of the unconsolidated CCRC Venture. These transactions highlight the importance of maintaining collaborative relationships with our REIT partners as we continually evaluate opportunities to enhance shareholder value. We appreciate the partnership with Tom Herzog and his team in achieving both companies' objectives."

Benefits of the Multi-Part Transaction

Realizing Value:

Unlocks significant value not fully reflected in Brookdale's share price through the sale of its interest in 16 unconsolidated entry fee CCRC communities.



Unlocks significant value not fully reflected in Brookdale's share price through the sale of its interest in 16 unconsolidated entry fee CCRC communities. Improves Financial Strength:

Generates significant net cash proceeds totaling approximately $403 million before transaction costs. After the acquisition of 18 triple-net leased communities from HCP, the net cash proceeds will be approximately $208 million and will improve Brookdale's consolidated leverage.



Consolidated Adjusted Free Cash Flow 2 will improve by approximately $11 million on an annual basis; net cash provided by operating activities expected to be lower by $3 million on an annual basis.



Generates significant net cash proceeds totaling approximately before transaction costs. After the acquisition of 18 triple-net leased communities from HCP, the net cash proceeds will be approximately and will improve Brookdale's consolidated leverage. Consolidated Adjusted Free Cash Flow will improve by approximately on an annual basis; net cash provided by operating activities expected to be lower by on an annual basis. Improves Community Ownership, Reduces Lease Exposure and Improves Rent Coverage:

Subsequent to these transactions, Brookdale will own 60% of its consolidated units.



Reduces annual cash lease payments to HCP by approximately $30 million (approximately $34 million after giving effect to the transitioned triple-net leased community).



Improves remaining HCP lease coverage to approximately 1.1x.



Subsequent to these transactions, Brookdale will own 60% of its consolidated units. Reduces annual cash lease payments to HCP by approximately (approximately after giving effect to the transitioned triple-net leased community). Improves remaining HCP lease coverage to approximately 1.1x. Aligned Capital Expenditures Interests :

HCP will fund up to $35 million of capital investments through 2024, with initial yield of 7%.



: HCP will fund up to of capital investments through 2024, with initial yield of 7%. Capital Structure Flexibility:

Brookdale is evaluating using a portion of net proceeds for opportunistic share repurchases and elective debt pay downs.

Additional Transaction Details

An investor presentation regarding the multi-part transaction can be found on Brookdale's Investor Relations website located at www.brookdale.com/investor under the "Events and Presentations" tab.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date.

Definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non‐GAAP liquidity measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before: distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings, changes in operating lease liability for lease termination and modification, cash paid/received for gain/loss on facility lease termination and modification, and lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases; plus: property insurance proceeds and proceeds from refundable entrance fees, net of refunds; less: non‐development capital expenditures and payment of financing lease obligations. Non‐development capital expenditures is comprised of corporate and community‐level capital expenditures, including those related to maintenance, renovations, upgrades and other major building infrastructure projects for the Company's communities. Non‐development capital expenditures does not include capital expenditures for community expansions and major community redevelopment and repositioning projects, including the Company's Program Max initiative, and the development of new communities (i.e., development capital expenditures). Amounts of non‐development capital expenditures are presented net of lessor reimbursements.

