BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. (BKD)

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living : Exec Joins Vanderbilt University Board of Trust

04/22/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

The Vanderbilt University Board of Trust has selected a Brookdale executive as one of four new members to join the Board. Brookdale President of Senior Living Cindy R. Kent will serve a five-year term.

Kent was the first student at Vanderbilt to earn dual MBA/Divinity degrees, receiving her MBA in marketing in 1999 and a Master of Divinity in 2001. She has maintained her connection to the University over the years, with this appointment as the latest example.

'I am honored and feel blessed to be able to give back to Vanderbilt University through service on its Board of Trust because of the important role Vanderbilt played in my growth, professionally and personally,' said Kent. 'I see my service on this Board as a reflection of my long-held belief that leaders should seek to leave people, places, and things better than when we found them, and I look forward to contributing in a meaningful way.'

Brookdale President and CEO Cindy Baier said, 'Brookdale has long valued its connections with the larger communities in which it operates so I am pleased that Cindy has accepted this board appointment in the greater Nashville area, where we have our corporate office. Cindy's contributions to Brookdale have made a difference, and I know that she will have a positive impact on this Board, as well.'

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 16:12:07 UTC
