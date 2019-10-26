Log in
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living : Kincade Fire in Northern California

10/26/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

Updated 2:00 PM CST 10/26/19

Please review the latest update noted below in response to the Kincade wildfire in Northern California.

The Kincade Fire sparked on Wednesday night in Northern California's Sonoma County. The fire had consumed 25,455 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Saturday morning. The winds are expected to pick up on Saturday evening.

  • Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Windsor on Saturday, impacting our Brookdale Windsor community. Those residents are being evacuated to our Brookdale Paulin Creek community.

In these situations, it's important that you know we have detailed plans in place that include moving residents to a safer area with accompanying care associates, providing temporary accommodations as well as food, beverages and personal belongings.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of our residents. We continue to watch the fires closely and are following the direction of local authorities.

We will update the newsroom and community Facebook pages with updated information as we receive it. Please refer to this website for the most accurate information. For immediate updates, subscribe to email news alerts here.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 19:41:01 UTC
