Brookdale Senior Living : Kincade Fire in Northern California

Updated 10:30 AM CST 11/01/19

Update

Mandatory evacuation orders are starting to be lifted. We have a process in place for returning residents to their home communities. Please see the information below for the timeline and plan for returns for the three Brookdale communities returning home.

Brookdale Paulin Creek and Brookdale Chanate

Brookdale Paulin Creek and Brookdale Chanate will be returning to their home communities starting Friday morning.

Brookdale Windsor

The Brookdale Windsor community was evacuated last Saturday. Those residents are now located at Brookdale Scotts Valley.

The area that Brookdale Windsor is located in is still in a voluntary evacuation zone. Due to the proximity of the fire, the return process is going to take a little longer than anticipated. Residents will remain at their temporary location until the building can be cleared.

The return process is a multi-step process that includes full sanitization, restocking of food and ensuring staff is fully prepared to return. Once the area is safe for return and the building has been inspected, we will be able to return residents to their home community.