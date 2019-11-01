Brookdale Senior Living : Kincade Fire in Northern California

Updated 10:30 AM CST 11/01/19
Update
Mandatory evacuation orders are starting to be lifted. We have a process in place for returning residents to their home communities. Please see the information below for the timeline and plan for returns for the three Brookdale communities returning home.
Brookdale Paulin Creek and Brookdale Chanate
Brookdale Paulin Creek and Brookdale Chanate will be returning to their home communities starting Friday morning.
Brookdale Windsor
The area that Brookdale Windsor is located in is still in a voluntary evacuation zone. Due to the proximity of the fire, the return process is going to take a little longer than anticipated. Residents will remain at their temporary location until the building can be cleared.
The return process is a multi-step process that includes full sanitization, restocking of food and ensuring staff is fully prepared to return. Once the area is safe for return and the building has been inspected, we will be able to return residents to their home community.
We will update the newsroom and community Facebook pages with any significant updates as we receive them. Please refer to this website for the most accurate information. For immediate updates, subscribe to email news alerts here.
Disclaimer
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 16:07:04 UTC