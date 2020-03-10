Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookdale Senior Living : Postpones March 2020 Investor Day Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:54pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) today announced that the company has postponed its Investor Day Event, previously scheduled for March 31, 2020 in New York City, in light of general recommendations from public health authorities to restrict travel and large group gatherings in the current environment. 

Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO, said, "Our highest priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients and associates. We believe that delaying this event is the right thing to do at this time. Brookdale has been taking many precautionary measures, focused on prevention, to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These include reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses (such as hand washing, cleaning and disinfection protocols), recommending appropriate social distancing, and suspending group visits to our communities and company-sponsored social outings. We thank our associates for their dedication to the safety and care of our residents and patients."

Brookdale will announce the revised date for its Investor Day Event as soon as practicable. For more information on the many precautionary actions Brookdale has taken in response to the COVID-19 virus, please visit the Company's website at Brookdale.com or visit
https://www.brookdalenews.com/how-brookdale-is-responding-to-covid-19-virus.htm

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States.  The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents.  Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 743 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of February 1, 2020.  The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date.  Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-postpones-march-2020-investor-day-event-301021190.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING IN
08:54pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Postpones March 2020 Investor Day Event
PR
02/26BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Appoints Highly Experienced Healthcare Executive to Bo..
PR
02/19BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/18BROOKDALE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
02/18BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/05BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Release an..
PR
02/04BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces Investor Day Event
PR
02/03BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Completes Previously Announced Win-Win Transactions
PR
2019BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Announces New EVP/President of Senior Living
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group