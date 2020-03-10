Brookdale Senior Living : Postpones March 2020 Investor Day Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) today announced that the company has postponed its Investor Day Event, previously scheduled for March 31, 2020 in New York City, in light of general recommendations from public health authorities to restrict travel and large group gatherings in the current environment.

Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO, said, "Our highest priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients and associates. We believe that delaying this event is the right thing to do at this time. Brookdale has been taking many precautionary measures, focused on prevention, to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These include reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses (such as hand washing, cleaning and disinfection protocols), recommending appropriate social distancing, and suspending group visits to our communities and company-sponsored social outings. We thank our associates for their dedication to the safety and care of our residents and patients."

Brookdale will announce the revised date for its Investor Day Event as soon as practicable. For more information on the many precautionary actions Brookdale has taken in response to the COVID-19 virus, please visit the Company's website at Brookdale.com or visit

https://www.brookdalenews.com/how-brookdale-is-responding-to-covid-19-virus.htm

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 743 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of February 1, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

