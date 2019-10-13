Brookdale Senior Living : Southern California Wildfire Update

Updated 8:45 AM CST 10/13/19

Please review the latest update noted below in response to the Saddleridge wildfire in Southern California.

Containment increases for the Saddleridge fire and conditions are improving. The evacuation order where our Brookdale Chatsworth community is has been lifted. The residents were returned home to their community on Saturday.

We appreciate your patience.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of our residents. We continue to monitor the situation and follow the direction of local authorities.

While we do not anticipate an additional evacuation, we do have plans in place should another evacuation be needed. We have buses staged ready to move if that order is received.