Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brookdale Senior Living : Southern California Wildfire Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Updated 8:45 AM CST 10/13/19

Please review the latest update noted below in response to the Saddleridge wildfire in Southern California.

Containment increases for the Saddleridge fire and conditions are improving. The evacuation order where our Brookdale Chatsworth community is has been lifted. The residents were returned home to their community on Saturday.

We appreciate your patience.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of our residents. We continue to monitor the situation and follow the direction of local authorities.

While we do not anticipate an additional evacuation, we do have plans in place should another evacuation be needed. We have buses staged ready to move if that order is received.

We will update the newsroom and community Facebook pages with updated information as necessary. Please refer to this website for the most accurate information. For immediate updates, subscribe to email news alerts here.

Disclaimer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 15:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING IN
11:46aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Southern California Wildfire Update
PU
10/11BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Southern California Wildfire Update
PU
10/09BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : California Public Safety Power Outage Update
PU
10/08BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Comments on Withdrawal of Director Nomination by Land ..
PR
10/08BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Canyon Lakes Wins Gold Award for Excellence in Technol..
PU
10/07BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Phoenix Senior Living Community Celebrates Opening of ..
PU
10/03BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Mails Letter to Stockholders
PU
10/01HCP : to Buy Brookdale Senior Living's Stake in JV for $510 Million
DJ
10/01BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
10/01BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with HCP
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 066 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 -187 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,04x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,74x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 1 506 M
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,92  $
Last Close Price 8,12  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee S. Wielansky Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Jackie Marie Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.21.19%1 506
ORPÉA23.74%7 877
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC11.81%531
ARVIDA GROUP LTD--.--%513
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-6.67%301
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED4.02%212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group