Brookdale Senior Living : to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steven Swain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The Brookdale discussion will begin at 9:10 am ET and the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Internet through the Company's website at www.brookdale.com/investor as well as directly at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2020/91202394773.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until August 18, 2020.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 741 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of March 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

