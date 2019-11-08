Brookdale Senior Living : to Present at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Swain, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The Brookdale discussion will begin at 10:30 am CST and the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Internet through the Company's website at www.brookdale.com/investor as well as directly at http://wsw.com/webcast/stph31/bkd/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until December 31, 2019.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-to-present-at-the-stephens-nashville-investment-conference-300955056.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.