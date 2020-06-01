Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brookdale Senior Living Inc.    BKD

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
News 
News

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/01/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (“Brookdale” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BKD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Brookdale is facing a class action lawsuit as reported by the media on April 30, 2020. The lawsuit accuses the company of “chronically insufficient staffing” among other deficiencies, designed to help its facilities meet financial benchmarks. Based on this news, shares of Brookdale fell by more than 15% across the next two trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 548 M - -
Net income 2020 243 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 670 M 670 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 48 400
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,33 $
Last Close Price 3,66 $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lucinda M. Baier President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Guy P. Sansone Non-Executive Chairman
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher A. Bayham Chief Information Officer
Frank M. Bumstead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-49.66%670
ORPÉA SA-7.61%7 581
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-3.25%692
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-9.21%559
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-28.13%463
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-28.98%244
