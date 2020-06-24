Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - BKD

06/24/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. ("Brookdale" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKD).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Brookdale and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 30, 2020, media outlets reported that a proposed class action had been filed against Brookdale accusing the Company of, among other things, "chronically insufficient staffing" at its facilities in an effort to meet financial benchmarks. 

On this news, Brookdale's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.22%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $3.12 per share on May 1, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

© PRNewswire 2020
