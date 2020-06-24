Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Asset Management Inc.    BAM.A   CA1125851040

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(BAM.A)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/23
46.05 CAD   -1.07%
02:48aAbu Dhabi Gets $10 Billion Deal -- WSJ
DJ
06/23Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Tick Up -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06/23GIP, Brookfield Invest $10 Billion In Abu Dhabi Gas Infrastructure
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abu Dhabi Gets $10 Billion Deal -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Infrastructure funds seeking higher yields buy leasing rights to 38 pipelines 

By Rory Jones

DUBAI -- Global Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management and other private-equity firms invested $10 billion Tuesday in gas pipelines operated by the United Arab Emirates' national oil company, a deal that marries yield-hungry funds with a country battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The consortium will acquire a 49% stake in a new company with lease rights to 38 pipelines for 20 years, covering roughly 600 miles across the U.A.E., Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or Adnoc, said. The oil firm will hold the remaining 51% majority stake and pay a tariff to the owners based on the amount of gas moving through the lines.

Infrastructure funds such as New York-based GIP, Canada's Brookfield, Blackstone Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. have all raised multibillion-dollar pools of capital over the past year -- focused on buying railroads, natural-gas pipelines, renewable power and data centers. Investors have been attracted to the infrastructure sector's reputation for safe, steady returns in a low-interest-rate world, though yields tend to be lower than riskier private equity.

But the record amount of capital raised prompted concerns about whether these funds can all put their cash to work, causing them to cast a wide net across the globe for assets.

Low oil prices and the pandemic are throwing up opportunities, as governments and companies try to raise cash.

The U.A.E. government has been eager to sell assets and raise funds since an oil-price crash rippled across the region in 2016. Low oil prices have continued to pummel oil-producing Gulf states this year, causing revenues to collapse.

The pandemic, with the resultant impact on travel, also has hammered the U.A.E. economy, dependent on the aviation and tourism sectors for growth outside of oil. The International Monetary Fund forecasts the U.A.E. economy will contract 3.5% this year.

The consortium investing in the U.A.E. also includes Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Korea's NH Investment & Securities and Italy's Snam SpA.

Adnoc already has proven an eager partner for infrastructure funds. The oil companylast year signed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. firms KKR & Co. and BlackRock for a 40% stake in Adnoc's 18 pipelines over a 23-year lease period.

Unlike neighboring Saudi Arabia, which last year sold a stake in its national oil company Aramco in a listing that failed to attract significant international investors, the U.A.E. has raised cash from Adnoc by selling minority stakes in subsidiaries and listing only parts of its business, such as a fuel distribution arm. Saudi Arabia listed nearly 2% of Aramco in December, raising $29.4 billion.

The U.A.E., which holds the world's sixth-largest natural gas reserves and sizable oil fields, has indicated it won't sell shares in the Adnoc parent company.

Brookfield has made investments in China, India, Brazil and Mexico via a roughly $20 billion fund it closed earlier this year. GIP in October raised a $22 billion war chest. The funds are benefiting from a glut of cash from investors seeking to supercharge returns amid prolonged low interest rates.

In total, firms raised $97.5 billion for infrastructure in 2019, up nearly 70% from 2015, leaving the sector with dry powder of $212 billion at the end of last year, according to data provider Preqin.

Write to Rory Jones at rory.jones@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.26% 554.65 Delayed Quote.10.33%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -1.07% 46.05 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.12% 5.8191 Delayed Quote.31.30%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.51% 31.49 Delayed Quote.7.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.71% 42.73 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.30% 32.9 End-of-day quote.-6.67%
SNAM SPA -0.39% 4.328 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.46% 57.07 Delayed Quote.2.02%
WTI 0.60% 40.345 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
02:48aAbu Dhabi Gets $10 Billion Deal -- WSJ
DJ
06/23Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Tick Up -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06/23GIP, Brookfield Invest $10 Billion In Abu Dhabi Gas Infrastructure
DJ
06/23ADNOC infrastructure deal backed by $8 billion bridge financing - sources
RE
06/22BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 42 P..
AQ
06/15SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces Updated Investor Presentation
AQ
06/15BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholder..
AQ
06/09SUPERIOR PLUS : Announces US$260 Million Strategic Investment by Brookfield Asse..
AQ
06/09BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : - Early Warning Release All amounts in Canadi..
AQ
06/09SUPERIOR PLUS : DBRS Morningstar Comments on Superior Plus' Announcement Regardi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 365 M - -
Net income 2020 3 494 M - -
Net Debt 2020 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 51 465 M 51 652 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,63 $
Last Close Price 33,98 $
Spread / Highest target -1,04%
Spread / Average Target -1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Flatt CEO, Director & Senior Managing Partner
Frank J. McKenna Chairman
Lori A. Pearson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Partner
Brian Douglas Lawson Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Dominic Dodds Managing Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-7.94%51 652
BLACKROCK, INC.10.33%84 329
UBS GROUP AG-14.44%39 550
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.45%34 116
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.2.93%28 537
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.41%22 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group