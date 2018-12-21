Log in
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT
Brookfield Asset Management : Australia's Healthscope says Brookfield willing to proceed with takeover bid

12/21/2018 | 01:41am CET

(Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd said on Friday Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management intended to proceed with its A$4.5 billion ($3.2 billion) takeover offer, sending the hospital operator's shares sharply higher.

Healthscope shares climbed as much as 6.55 percent in early trading against the backdrop of a further potential bidding war between Brookfield and a consortium led by Australian private equity firm BGH Capital.

Brookfield had confirmed it had "no reason to believe it would not be willing and able to proceed with the proposal for acquisition of all shares in Healthscope ... " the target company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Healthscope said rival bidder BGH Capital and its partners had indicated they would commence due diligence for their $2.36 per share bid made in October.

Australia's second-biggest private hospital operator said it would consider the correspondence from the BGH consortium.

Last month, Healthscope said it had provided due diligence materials to Brookfield after picking the Canadian investment firm's higher offer of $2.585 per share over BGH's bid, which valued the company at A$4.1 billion.

Melbourne-based Healthscope's profits have been falling as the number of Australians taking out private health cover has stalled. But the company's large hospital property portfolio has made it an attractive target for suitors looking at Australia's ageing population as a source of long-term growth.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -2.99% 51.64 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
HEALTHSCOPE LTD -0.96% 2.06 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
